Minimum wage, Salvini brakes Meloni. Tajani: “A boomerang, we need to reduce taxes”

Minimum wage, Tajani: “It’s a boomerang. Better to detax salaries”

Setting a minimum wage by law for the deputy premier and leader of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani “is a boomerang”. Better to “detax salaries”. Il minister of the Foreign he speaks in an interview with La Stampa and explains that his party aims to change in Parliament – that “the direction is to cut taxes on labor to offer more resources to workers”. “In our opinion the minimum wage set by law would lower average wages. To raise wages, we need to focus on collective bargaining and fight against pirated contracts. Our bill goes in this direction. For us, what matters is to raise the overall level of payroll through their detaxation”, he reiterates.

As for extra profits, “we will present a series of amendments to protect small banks, savers and ensure that the measure is fair and non-punitive”. Tajani therefore sets the priorities, “which in my opinion are two: the stabilization of the cut in the tax wedge and the detaxation of overtime, thirteenth month payments and production bonuses. The best answer to the request for the minimum wage is here”.

