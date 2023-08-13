HAProxy Enterprise: IT security warning about a new vulnerability

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for HAProxy Enterprise. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for HAProxy Enterprise on August 11th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product HAProxy Enterprise are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Github Security Advisory GHSA-XGQ7-JP95-V2QV (Status: 08/10/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for HAProxy Enterprise – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

HAProxy Enterprise Bug: Vulnerability allows incorrect information to be displayed

HAProxy Enterprise is a widely used open source software load balancer and application delivery controller.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in HAProxy Enterprise to present false information.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial number CVE-2023-40225.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

HAProxy Enterprise < 2.6.15 (cpe:/a:haproxy:haproxy)

HAProxy Enterprise < 2.7.10 (cpe:/a:haproxy:haproxy)

HAProxy Enterprise < 2.8.2 (cpe:/a:haproxy:haproxy)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Github Security Advisory GHSA-XGQ7-JP95-V2QV vom 2023-08-10 (11.08.2023)

For more information, see:

HAProxy Release Notes vom 2023-08-10 (11.08.2023)

For more information, see:

HAProxy Release Notes vom 2023-08-10 (11.08.2023)

For more information, see:

HAProxy Release Notes vom 2023-08-10 (11.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for HAProxy Enterprise. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/11/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

