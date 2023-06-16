Vulture Industries – Ghosts From The Past

What would Nick Cave sound like if he played metal? The Dead Rose Garden, founded in 1998, were allowed to make these and similar comparisons Vulture Industries listen to several times over the course of their long career. The eternally blazing flame of darkness has accompanied the work of the Norwegians for a quarter of a century, skilfully accompanied by all sorts of influences and skinning. Almost six years after their last album, accompanied by a phase of change in the lives of the musicians and in society itself, the expectedly oppressive lands „Ghosts From The Past“.

“New Lords Of Light”, the first of seven disturbing chapters, leads straight away in media res. Progressive dark rock with a metallic substructure and post-punk vigor immediately increases the intensity, and Bjørnar Erevik Nilsen sings as emotionally as ever. As the tension of nerves approaches an inevitable ordeal, the quintet ups the ante, spawning a comparatively conventional chorus. Abrupt caesuras and cool understatements counteract this. The short, crisp “This Hell Is Mine” flirts with goth rock as trumpet and saxophone drive the alienation in slow motion.

In the grand finale “Tyrants Weep Alone” Vulture Industries outdo themselves and keep the tension high for nine minutes. The gentle, ballad-like introduction leads through ponderous cascades with renewed brass and the guest voice of Ine Terese Hogstad. Minor increases in tempo and downright folky undertones culminate in an over-the-top yet so smart finale. Before that, one of the most angry tracks lurks with “Not By Blood, But By Words” – harsh, aggressive and yet reduced. One waits for a foaming metallic explosion, but doesn’t see it as the tension reaches almost unbearable levels.

Hard to bear and yet – or maybe because of it – so damn good: Vulture Industries play with trauma and dreams in an amazingly precise way. Ghosts From The Past rips through the system like a major shock, flying the flag of tasteful darkness. Despite all the constant strain on the nerves, the songs remain charming, digestible, almost catchy even in absolute darkness. Only a few other bands manage this feat – what a pleasure to know that the Norwegians are back in strong form.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 06/16/2023

Available through: Dark Essence Records / Plastic Head (Soulfood Music)

Website: www.vulture-industries.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/vultureindustries

Category: Magazin, Reviews