While the Frente de Todos refines details to outline the electoral strategy in the PASO, Edward ‘Wado’ of Peterclose to Cristina Kirchner, welcomed her on Tuesday, April 4, to the internal competition of the ruling party if Alberto Fernandez finally become one of the candidates. However, he also had sharp statements against the president, whom he questioned about his eventual candidacy after stating that said initiative would have arisen from a “unipersonal decision of the President that led us here with his strategic decision”.

The tension of the ruling party does not subside a few months after the PASO. Representing the ‘Christian’ wing of the space, Wado de Pedro slipped that the head of state would advance with his re-election project, despite the fact that “many sectors of the FdT asked him to discuss part of the strategy”as stated in dialogue with C5N.

Alberto Fernandez and Cristina Kirchner. Photo: NA

“There was no scope to discuss it, with which the situation we have today was the product of the President’s sole decision that led us here with his strategic decision”, clarified the leader of the Cámpora.

Based on the foregoing, the Frente de Todos would give way to the internal competition for space, which in light of the statements by the Minister of the Interior would be divided between a candidate close to the ‘hard’ nucleus of Kirchnerism and the eventual candidacy of the President.

Faced with Alberto’s possible candidacy, the FdT would define “an alternative”, warned Wado de Pedro

“Today we have to go to a STEP, where the President is going to present himself, is what I understand. It would be very good if the President appeared, that the rest of the FdT can put together an alternative and that people can define in the STEP”.

The specific definitions will take shape in mid-April, within the framework of the meeting of the Council of the Justicialista Party, where Albertismo and Kirchnerismo will discuss the candidates who arrive in better conditions to represent Peronismo.

Wado of Peter and Victoria Tolosa Peace.

In this regard, De Pedro observed before C5N that “we have leaders who do not depend on anyone’s finger, who from social organizations have transformed that marshal’s baton indicated by Cristina in small leaderships”.

Although the proper names of the candidates remain on hold, Daniel Scioli emerges as one of the probable candidates for the ruling party, along with Alberto Fernández.

Although days ago Wado de Pedro shared an act in Mercedes with Victoria Toulouse Peace and with this gesture he seemed to leave behind the inmate of the Frente de Todos, the recent allusion to Fernández’s “unipersonal decision” exposed, once again, the notable disagreement between Cristinismo and albertismo.

