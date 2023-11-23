Wagner shines in the 2nd half; Magic defeats Nuggets and scores 5th win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 24 of his 27 points in the second half, Paolo Banchero added 23 points and the Orlando Magic overcame a Nikola Jokic triple-double on Wednesday to record their fifth victory, 124-19 over the Denver Nuggets.

Jokic finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for the Nuggets, who fell to 4-4 without injured guard Jamal Murray. The triple double was Jokic’s sixth of the season and the 111th of his career.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points for Denver.

Cole Anthony scored 20 points for the Magic, who took the lead for good on a Banchero triple with 1:49 left. Goga Bitadze, Jalen Suggs and Wagner secured the win with six consecutive free throws over the final 14 seconds.

Share this: Facebook

X

