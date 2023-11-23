Home » Wagner shines in the 2nd half; Magic defeats Nuggets and scores 5th win
Entertainment

Wagner shines in the 2nd half; Magic defeats Nuggets and scores 5th win

by admin
Wagner shines in the 2nd half; Magic defeats Nuggets and scores 5th win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 24 of his 27 points in the second half, Paolo Banchero added 23 points and the Orlando Magic overcame a Nikola Jokic triple-double on Wednesday to record their fifth victory, 124-19 over the Denver Nuggets.

Jokic finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for the Nuggets, who fell to 4-4 without injured guard Jamal Murray. The triple double was Jokic’s sixth of the season and the 111th of his career.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points for Denver.

Cole Anthony scored 20 points for the Magic, who took the lead for good on a Banchero triple with 1:49 left. Goga Bitadze, Jalen Suggs and Wagner secured the win with six consecutive free throws over the final 14 seconds.

See also  Price of the dollar to Mexican peso today February 8, 2024: how much is the exchange rate during the market opening?

You may also like

Spring Film Market Dominated by Imported Films in...

Wildfires in Texas prompt closure of nuclear facility

The Government’s fronts: the CGT threatens a new...

Sophie Durand steals the spotlight in La Casa...

Warm-hearted Drama ‘South to North’ Concludes with High...

Isabel was harshly sanctioned in Big Brother, in...

He hung from his truck to avoid the...

The Voice Behind the Order in La Casa...

After 53 days in pretrial detention, the tweeters...

They sentenced him to 11 years in prison...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy