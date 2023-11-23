Home » Former candidate for mayor of Portoviejo kidnapped
Former candidate for mayor of Portoviejo kidnapped

Through social networks, a video went viral showing how armed men, aboard a vehicle, kidnap a citizen.

The authorities confirmed that it is Byron Joza, former candidate for mayor of Portoviejo.

It happened this Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 6:50 p.m., in the California Citadel, in Portoviejo.

In the recording, Joza is seen leaving an establishment, apparently a gym, to board a taxi.

However, when the former municipal official also crosses the street, a van appears from which at least four armed individuals get out and intercept him.

Amid threats with rifle-type firearms, they put him in the vehicle, but not before threatening the taxi driver who was waiting for the citizen.

They then left the place in an unknown direction.

Security cameras from the gym they recorded the moment in which the former candidate was kidnapped. The recording has gone viral on social networks.

Authorities confirm kidnapping of Joza

Álex Salgado, police chief of the Portoviejo district, mentioned that the entity is carrying out the corresponding investigation.

He said that the Police had not previously received any complaint of threat against Joza.

“The National Police has not been aware of any complaint or threat against the citizen, however, the unit specialized in this type of crime is collecting the information,” he added.

The Governor of Manabí, Hernán Barreiro, pointed out that together with the authorities they are working to find Joza’s whereabouts.

He asked for caution in disseminating information regarding the case.

“We are dealing with the issue. I ask the citizens of Portoviejo and Manabí to collaborate with the Police and share any information they have and remain calm,” Barreiro said.

The official reported that they arrived at the site of the kidnapping with several police officers to investigate the incident. “The issue is delicate, we must be very careful with the information we give, with speculation above all,” he emphasized.

