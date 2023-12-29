Walk in pantries: 4 spacious environments to inspire you

Continues after advertising Get inspired by different walk-in pantry projects (Karolina Grabowska/Pexels) Continues after advertising

In super-compact properties, the woodwork Smart storage is the key to organizing food, appliances and kitchen utensils. But for those who are lucky enough to have a more generous size, it is worth investing in pantries walk inthat is, environments for storing food that can be entered.

The room can have shelves to keep everything in sight or be made up of several cabinets. In trend, the fluted glass doors separate the storage corner from the kitchen and guarantee the privacy of the environment for those days when there is a mess.

1) Pantry with emphasis on carpentry

Angra Design Project (Angra Design/Disclosure)

The former utility room in this apartment was transformed into a pantry with a carpentry look.

The renovation carried out by the office Angra Design envisioned glass doors and LED-lit shelves.

2) Industrial style pantry

Pantry walk in Studio 92 Arq (Mariana Orsi/Disclosure)

Designed by Studio 92 Architecturethe 10 m² pantry is full of cabinets with contemporary boiserie doors and natural wood shelves.

The concrete ceiling and exposed cable trays guarantee the industrial feel of the project.

3) Welcoming environment

Degradê Arquitetura Project (Julia Ribeiro/Disclosure)

The old service bathroom was transformed into a pantry after the renovation orchestrated by Gradient Architecture.

For the closet-like environment, the colorless fluted glass doors were combined with walls with a velvety concrete texture.

4) Retro decor

MNBR Arquitetos Project (Alexandre Disaro/Disclosure)

In this project signed by MNBR Arquiteturathe pantry separated by an iron door and corrugated glass has a tile floor made by reusing the ceramic pieces that were installed in the apartment’s old bathrooms.

