Gaido announced that next week they will install security cameras in Neuquén taxis

The mayor of Neuquén, Mariano Gaido, visited the studio of RÍO NEGRO RADIO to talk about the agenda of these days: balance of his management, works that he projects, the defeat of the MPN in the province, the triumph in the capital and the economic situation of the country. “They have to put aside the shirts and make a great national agreement,” he said facing the upcoming elections.

«The 1400 security cameras They are coming to the city of Neuquén. Next week we begin with the installation in taxis and remices, “announced the communal chief. It is the same system that the groups already have, “one more tool for the care of the neighbors.” Gaido explained that the initiative was delayed due to difficulties in importing the elements, but finally it can materialize.

He indicated that, in addition, in 45 days the tender to develop a new Industrial Park on Route 65, “the oil route,” will be launched. There are 1,000 hectares in total, a “public-private partnership” for a thousand companies to settle with the aim of promoting Vaca Muerta and attracting those “famous dollars that the national government does not have.” “For me it is a source of pride, it is a great opportunity for growth, development and employment,” he remarked.

It will also open in approximately 30 days on asphalt of Route 65. Gaido stated that there is already a “waiting list” of firms interested in settling in Neuquén. He recalled the case of Tecpetrol, which “had to settle in a neighboring town because there was no space.”

Neuquén partners with Mendoza to boost tourism

Mayor Gaido said that he will sign an agreement with Mendoza to encourage tourism between both towns: “We are going to promote the activities of Neuquén in the city of Mendoza and here the activities of Mendoza,” he reported.

The Confluence Festival and the Harvest Festival will play a fundamental role. It is a strategic alliance with the Mendoza wineries and the El Chañar wineries, according to what he pointed out. He maintained that his management has placed a special focus on the development of Tourism, adding “flights at this airport that is growing every day.”

And he explained that he aims for the capital of Neuquén to be a destination to spend the weekend, with its “1,500 linear meters of coastal promenade, from Valentina Sur to the Neuquén – Cipolletti highway bridge, and with the projection of reaching the Third Bridge. Another attraction that he observed were the fences and the shopping malls, so coveted by Chilean tourism.

One year after the 900 subdivisions in Neuquén

“Tomorrow marks one year of the neighborhood where we delivered 900 lots on Route 22, the North Highway,” recalled Mariano Gaido. For this reason, they organized a visit to “see all the development of constructions that were carried out in a year.”

The Municipality developed the lots with services and the residents financed the construction through different tools such as Procrear: “It makes me very proud that Neuquén has turned its gaze to planning.”

Gaido demands “economic stability” to develop Neuquén

The mayor of Neuquén viewed the “drastic” national economic context with concern and stressed that, until there is stability, the communes will not be able to solve certain problems, such as rent. «Regulating this situation is very difficult in practice, due to the conflicting interests between tenants and owners. We need to stabilize the national economy and provide predictability », he insisted.

Gaido explained that implementing a tax for idle housing would not be easy to apply, given the difficulty in identifying them. However, he pointed out that it is a good idea to have an office or body where tenants can get advice and make claims.

“It is a problem of macroeconomy, That is why it is so important to listen very carefully to the national candidates, to see what they propose to us. It is essential to replace the economic issue at the national level, because correcting this situation becomes impracticable«, remarked the mayor.

Listen to the mayor of Neuquén, Mariano Gaido, on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

