Walk into Aesop’s brand new third store in Shanghai | Hypebeast

Aesop, a skin care brand from Australia, has chosen to open its third store in Grand Gateway Hang Lung after opening Dongping Road store and Xintiandi store in Shanghai. The store is located in Xujiahui Street, interweaving the vertically extending landscape avenue and the lush trees along the street The interlaced style of old and new alleys is integrated into the space design and material application of the store, extracting a rough and refined design language.

Walking into the store space, a continuous concrete floor with a sense of depth runs through it. The streamlined central sink made of concrete material is located in the center of the store, extending inward and dividing the space. The minimalist faucet at the sink pays tribute to the old drainage system that can be seen everywhere in old Shanghai. The old wood recovered from the local abandoned warehouse is used for the store wall decoration. The natural texture is reminiscent of the surrounding shady plane trees. In the depths of the store, on one side of the textured clay wall is an independent personalized sink, which provides a private experience of various products, and on the other side, the fragrance wardrobe brings an olfactory sensory experience.

Aesop Grand Gateway Hang Lung Store

Address: Shop No. 177, Shanghai Ganghui Hanglong Plaza Shopping Mall, No. 1 Hongqiao Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai