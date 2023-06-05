Home » NATO and Turkey failed to achieve a breakthrough in the negotiations on Sweden’s “accession”- Shangbao Indonesia
June 05, 2023

[China News Agency]Ankara news: According to the Associated Press, on the 4th local time, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg met with Turkish President Erdogan in Istanbul, and the two sides failed to achieve a breakthrough in the negotiations on Sweden’s “accession”.

Stoltenberg said Sweden had fulfilled its obligations. He noted that since Sweden applied to join NATO, the country has amended its constitution, strengthened anti-terrorism laws and lifted an arms embargo on Turkey.

NATO wants Sweden to join the group ahead of the NATO summit in July, but Turkey and Hungary have yet to support the move, the report said. According to the regulations, NATO must have the “unanimous consent” of the 30 member states before it can admit new members.

The report pointed out that the Turkish government accused Sweden of being too tolerant of terrorist organizations and security threats, including the Kurdistan Workers Party, which the Turkish government has designated as a terrorist organization.

Turkey’s “Daily News” reported on the 4th that recently, demonstrations held by the “PKK” in Sweden have aroused uneasiness among Turks. The Turkish government has demanded that Sweden take more concrete and firm steps to stop the activities of the PKK on its territory.

According to a Reuters report on the 4th, Stoltenberg said that officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland will hold talks later this month to resolve outstanding issues.

