Source title: Wang Longzheng and Yang Haoyu starred in “Red Agent” to complete the suspenseful life-and-death confrontation of spy wars

Recently, the spy war movie "Red Agent" was officially completed in Hengdian, Zhejiang, and released photos of the film's completion. The film is directed by Zhang Zhe, co-directed by Zhang Minguo, starring powerful actors Wang Longzheng, Yang Haoyu, Liu Enshang, Zheng Qingwen, and specially invited by Zhao Yi, Hou Changrong, Wang Boqing, Qiao Jingwen. Under the severe test of life and death, people with lofty ideals carry out secret missions, hiding their passionate stories of life and death games with the enemy. Focus on underground workers who are deep in the spy sea crisis and sneak on the ice The film "Red Agent" has many elements and combines the three themes of spy war, passion and emotion. The patriots represented by Lin Xi, Xia Qing, and Jiang Wei resolutely devoted themselves to the revolutionary cause, were pushed onto the stage by history, and shouldered important missions. The characters gradually grow up in the process of struggle, and the emotional connection between the characters gradually surfaced, skillfully integrated into the times and society, combined with the story, stirring resonance and shocking. The story mainly starts with Lin Xi played by Wang Longzheng. The underground workers represented by Lin Xi risk their lives to send intelligence, defend the motherland with their lives and blood, and win battles again and again. It is a story of ups and downs. At the same time, "Because of the theme of spy wars, the martial arts scenes in the whole drama far exceeded expectations, so that I was in suspense throughout the filming period, and felt that the risk factor was really huge." Director Zhang Zhe said. His worries are not groundless. Since the whole drama insists on shooting on-site, and spans from autumn to winter, and almost all actors have fighting performances, although various investigations and guarantees have been done in the early stage, there will still be different accidents on the scene. occur. A few days before the finale, there was heavy rain in Hengdian, and the filming team can be said to have completed the last rival scene between Wang Longzheng and Liu Enshang in the mud. It is very difficult for the actors to walk in the mud, and with the influence of the bad weather, everyone can be said to have completed this challenge with willpower. After the whole film was shot, almost everyone was lucky, so that everyone joked about it on the day of the filming. Say "we've accomplished the impossible". The super strong behind-the-scenes production team carefully restores the situation of the times In addition to the tense and exciting fighting scenes, the core story of "Red Agent" is also a huge test for the creative team. How to bring the audience into the situation through fast-paced, strong atmosphere, and multiple reversals of character identities, restore the battle of ideals and beliefs under the background of the torrent of the times, and how to use the camera to make the story more fascinating, this is the director Zhang Zhe thinks the most during the creation process The problem. Judging from the currently released stills, the film is full of coldness. Regardless of the protagonist's service, or the scene collocation and the feeling of the camera, most of them are black, white, gray and other colors with low saturation. The sense of oppression and substitution in that era was very strong. It is reported that the movie "Red Agent" is produced by Shanghai Tencent Penguin Film and Television Culture Communication Co., Ltd., One Inch Time Film and Television Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dongyang Huasheng Film Co., Ltd., Taizhou Firebird Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Maiqi Film and Television Culture Development ( Produced by Suzhou) Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Zhejiang Hengdian Baipin Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Xinya Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Huanma Investment Consulting Co., Ltd., Dongyang Longben Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dongyang Huasheng Film Co., Ltd., Yiinch Produced by Time Film Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Light and shadow record history, and ideals shine on reality. Although the film has been successfully completed and completed the shooting task, it will still maintain a high fighting spirit and devote all its energy to post-production, and strive to meet you as soon as possible in 2023!

