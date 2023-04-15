You shouldn’t have, gifts for April births:

/// Handmade embroidered sweatshirt

/// ballerina shoes

/// I haven’t smelled it, but I’m guessing that it’s a scent that April births will like (I’m guessing as an April birth)

/// Let’s summarize in two words: stripes and linen

/// Kinfolk Wilderness

/// A fest case is always a good idea

>>>

Quotes from a number that are always fun to receive as a gift, and this time: “Ginat Bar” by Meir Shalov



“Excessively demonstrable proficiency in any field is a fairly reliable indication of the quality of those wielding it. But when it comes to the names of plants, I also pay attention to the way they are pronounced. For example, I am very wary of people who say ‘Iros’ instead of ‘Iris’. This does not bode well.”

and also:

“All of the above comes to say one thing, that it is good for a person to have a lemon in his garden. If he doesn’t have a garden, you can plant a lemon at the entrance to the condominium. If the neighbor who opposes everything also opposes it, you can grow a lemon in a large pot on the balcony. The lemon tree is more tolerant and stronger than other citrus fruits and has since grown beautifully even in the mountain areas, but there it can be helped by planting it next to a stone wall that faces south, so that at night the heat of the sun stored up during the day will escape to it.

And one more thing: if you leave the country, you should plant a lemon in your new place to keep something of your identity. But remember that the lemon may feel distressed in places like Berlin or Montreal, so I recommend only going down to Sicily, California, Australia, Greece and more Places where lemons are also happy.״

>>>

A personal story with too much information already told here in the April post five years ago:

One of my favorite fairy tales as a child was “The Princess on the Lens”, in the story the prince is looking for a real princess and discovers that the phenomenon of princesses is not related to family tree but to the ability to pay attention to details. He falls in love with the one who noticed that they didn’t vacuum under her mattress.

Needless to say, I immediately diagnosed myself as suffering from excessive princesses. I thought about the princess on the lens this week when my friend Nirit Gur Kerbi (a true princess in every way) came back from a work trip in Ireland and told me that she had tasted the most delicious sorbet there she had ever eaten.

She asked the shop owner what makes this sorbet so special and he answered her:

Instead of water we use rainwater.

>>>

Happy birthday to my spring-born sisters

Everything you lose is a step you take

So make the friendship bracelets

Take the moment and taste it

You’ve got no reason to be afraid

You’re on your own, kid

Yeah, you can face this

You’re on your own, kid

You always have been