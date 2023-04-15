Home News Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, “Sorry for causing concern” as scheduled, despite the explosion incident
News

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, “Sorry for causing concern” as scheduled, despite the explosion incident

by admin
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, “Sorry for causing concern” as scheduled, despite the explosion incident

(yunhap news)

On the 15th, at 11:30 am, an explosives throwing incident occurred at the Saikazaki fishing port in Wakayama Prefecture, but Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida proceeded with a local address as scheduled.

Prime Minister Kishida said in a speech at JR Wakayama Station at 12:47 that day, “I apologize for causing concern and trouble.”

He then encouraged, saying, “We are holding an important election now,” and “everyone has to work together to do it. We must clearly show our hearts, the leaders of the country, in the election.”

In Japan, local unification elections in the second half of the 23rd and by-elections for the Cham and House of Representatives in five constituencies are ahead.

Prime Minister Kishida was on a campaign to support the Wakayama prefectural by-election, and an explosives throwing incident occurred.

Previously, around 11:30 am on the same day, Prime Minister Kishida completed a site inspection at the Saikazaki fishing port in Wakayama Prefecture and just before starting his speech, there was a loud explosion. According to Kyodo News and NHK reports, a man threw an object that appeared to be a silver barrel, followed by an explosion with white smoke, and the man was immediately caught at the scene.

See also  [Surprised by shooting the case]Taishan suspects that the nuclear leak in Israel is a blessing or a curse? | News report surprises | Faith | Hong Kong sister

You may also like

Mysterious case: Carinthian missing since 2016 reported to...

TSMC’s Q2 operations may continue to decline, the...

“Huila has an enviable cultural and natural heritage”

“Yogurt cups are anything but banal”

Throwing a body near the Prime Minister of...

Inflation corners Argentina | The New Century

ȫĸ ˮƽ⿪ ƽйʽִǰСϰƽڹ㶫ڵعɲȺǿй_Ƶ_й

Can the US protect secrets at all?

Sudan.. Consumer Investigation seizes the largest commercial fraud...

Edict 2nd. notice Armando Eccehomo Mosquera Andrade

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy