On the 15th, at 11:30 am, an explosives throwing incident occurred at the Saikazaki fishing port in Wakayama Prefecture, but Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida proceeded with a local address as scheduled.

Prime Minister Kishida said in a speech at JR Wakayama Station at 12:47 that day, “I apologize for causing concern and trouble.”

He then encouraged, saying, “We are holding an important election now,” and “everyone has to work together to do it. We must clearly show our hearts, the leaders of the country, in the election.”

In Japan, local unification elections in the second half of the 23rd and by-elections for the Cham and House of Representatives in five constituencies are ahead.

Prime Minister Kishida was on a campaign to support the Wakayama prefectural by-election, and an explosives throwing incident occurred.

Previously, around 11:30 am on the same day, Prime Minister Kishida completed a site inspection at the Saikazaki fishing port in Wakayama Prefecture and just before starting his speech, there was a loud explosion. According to Kyodo News and NHK reports, a man threw an object that appeared to be a silver barrel, followed by an explosion with white smoke, and the man was immediately caught at the scene.