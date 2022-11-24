November 19, Shanghai. Happiness stretches and joy overflows. In Shanghai Ganghui Hang Lung Plaza, a fluffy joy and warmth is permeating. Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 “Pixar Fluffy Festival” (Pixar Fluffy Carnival) theme event officially opened. This event cooperated with Disney China to gather many Pixar plush characters for the first time. Disney Pixar fans have brought a new experience of warmth and warmth with boundless creativity, conveying bursts of warm “cute” power, and experiencing the unique beauty and happiness of healing in this Christmas season.

Maomao Carnival Inspired Dreaming

Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 has been striving to present the “Gateway To Inspiration” new shopping and consumption experience, creating a premium living space for customers, and allowing consumers to feel every bit of happiness and joy from the bottom of their hearts. The “Pixar Fluffy Festival” theme event jointly created with Disney China hopes to let customers feel the warmth of being surrounded by Pixar’s plush characters and spend Christmas together.

On the eye-catching Christmas tree at Grand Gateway 66, the fur balls of popular Pixar characters became eye-catching embellishments—Pixar’s new favorite character Panda Meimei, the fan-favorite Strawberry Bear from the “Toy Story 3” series, The enthusiastic Sullivan in “Monsters, Inc.”, the popsicle in “Inside Out” who wishes never to say goodbye, and so on. These fluffy and soft characters accompany us to laugh, move, and bring healing and happiness in Pixar’s dream-making stories. This exclusive cooperation between Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 and Disney China allows these beloved Pixar characters to appear in the mall this Christmas season, conveying their exclusive fluffy warmth through various installations, peripherals, and interactions. These warm and healing characters hug each other closely, and celebrate this furry carnival together. Pixar’s high-quality animation works have always given the audience the power of joy and healing. Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 hopes to share the spirit of joy and healing with more friends through the “Pixar Fluffy Festival” themed event, and convey Christmas through cute and fluffy interactive installations. Season’s exclusive warmth, a happy “gift” for every customer.

Joy is tangible and light up surprises

This Christmas season, Shanghai Ganghui Hang Lung Plaza has been built into a dream space. The design inspiration comes from a “Maomao Carnival” tram full of blessings, creating the concept of happiness arrival, and expecting every consumer to reap surprises and joy. Snow, fluff, fantasy fur balls and dolls adorn the Christmas tree, full of surprise eggs from Pixar characters. The gentle and hairy monster “Sullivan” is waiting for everyone to “start together” and start a fluffy journey full of happiness. The “Fluffy Carnival” trams pass by the various stations where the fun is “fluffy”: the 10-meter-high giant Christmas tree “fluffy” dotted with Pixar animation plush images is presented for the first time in the atrium of the shopping mall, as if stepping into the fantasy animation world of Pixar in a second .

In addition, the naive and furry characters are still waiting for everyone to hug and check in at various stations. Pixar’s new super cute character, the red panda “Mei Mei”, is fluffy and fluffy to restore the size of the character, bringing the “fluffy” soul Healing is warm, and the scene has received enthusiastic check-ins from many fans. There are also popular surprise characters such as “Strawberry Bear”, “Brother Rabbit”, and “Da Duck”. With the addition of plush characters, Grand Gateway Hang Lung created a fun and heartfelt Christmas celebration for customers, spreading a dreamy atmosphere and lighting up the unique fashion and vitality of Xujiahui business district. Come to Grand Gateway 66 to experience Pixar’s “velvet” charm.

Pop-up store happy departure

Plush Carnival is not only fun and childlike, Grand Gateway 66 has also carefully prepared limited items for carnival players who love fashion. The pop-up store of “Pixar Plush Carnival” on the third floor is very popular, attracting everyone of all ages to stop by. During the event, customers can collect the “Maomao Carnival” ticket at the Maomao Carnival station in the outer square, and after checking in at the designated station, they can go to the pop-up store to receive a random Pixar character doll (limited, first come first served ).

This time, Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 “Pixar Carnival” pop-up store exclusively sells a variety of limited products, and new ones are added regularly. The mainland’s first Pixar character in costume with three-eyed dolls makes a grand debut. 18 character shapes are mischievous in costumes, making people want to get them in their pockets immediately; the same Christmas fur balls as Fumao Carnival, you can use these fluffy, round and cute The characters come to decorate the Christmas tree; there are also many character toy figures, strawberry bear pillow blankets, beautiful hand pillows and other home clothing, daily necessities, stationery, cosmetics and digital peripherals that are both beautiful and practical, making the Pixar characters interesting. The diverse personalities are presented concretely, and the perfect combination of cute plush and fashionable boutiques adorns and heals every corner of life. In addition to having a carnival with the plush Pixar characters, the mall also offers special Christmas gifts. Hang Lung Club members can use their membership points to redeem the ultimate gifts from Disney series. At the beginning of December, Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 will also join hands with the China Children’s Charity Relief Foundation and Xiao Ai Ye Nuan Fund to create the “Maomao Love” public welfare activity. At that time, consumers and Grand Gateway employees will be linked to donate love to children’s rescue.

Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 has always been adhering to the original intention of leading the way with inspiration, constantly creating innovative shopping experiences for customers and leading a fashionable lifestyle. This “Pixar Fluffy Festival” themed event will last until January 4, 2023, allowing customers to experience the joy of winter and appreciate the cute charm of Pixar animation characters.