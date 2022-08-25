Warner Bros. has once again adjusted the release dates of its two comic book blockbusters. Jason Momoa’s “Aquaman 2” will be postponed from March next year to December 25 next year, closely following Disney’s Star Wars spin-off “Rogue Squadron”, which is released by “Wonder Woman” directed by Patty Jenkins, set for December 23, 2023.

“Shazam 2” is delayed until next year. The film was originally scheduled to be released on December 21 this year, against Cameron’s “Avatar 2”, but is now withdrawn to the gap left by “Aquaman 2”, that is, March 17, 2023.

For the “DC Ten-Year Plan” proposed by the new head of Warner-Discovery, David Zaslav, Jason Momoa, the actor of Aquaman, agreed:

“All I can do is believe that they made the right decision and do what they do.”

Momoa not only starred in the film, but also contributed part of the script. He claimed that “Aquaman 2” has not yet started filming, and he presented a fifty-page plot outline and was adopted by the creator. He now has a deeper bond with the character of Aquaman.

In addition, the outside world is still haunted by Warner’s suspension of the “Batwoman” release plan. Sources said that Batgirl will not be available on the HBO Max streaming platform. The company invited the creator and actor representatives of the work this week. Guan watched this unfinished work in the company of Guan and bid farewell to it.

Warner Bros. paid $90 million to produce Batwoman, which was not finished when it was called off and was in the final stages of post-production. Farewell to use the rough cut version of the film, the soundtrack and special effects are not the final form, this is the last time the film will meet with the public.

As for whether the director’s cut version of “Justice League” will be imitated in the future, people in the industry do not have any hope. When Zha Dao left Warner, he took a laptop with a four-hour rough cut version of Zhenglian on his hard drive. He later used this as a blueprint to tinker with the so-called Zadao cut version.

Batgirl’s director duo, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, don’t have any footage, and when they receive a message that they want to go to the server to rescue some footage, the server is empty, and everything related to the project is gone…

Maybe some of the staff involved in the production still have scattered materials on hand, but it is very difficult to reproduce the miracle of Zach, whether from a practical or legal level. Warner Bros. has counted Batwoman as a loss in exchange for a tax break, and unless the company figures out another way in the future to re-release Batwoman and pay back taxes for it, the film will never get off the ground.