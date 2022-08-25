Executive summary:The power consumption caused by no running use but still connected to the power supply is called standby power consumption. Different from the effective energy consumption of electrical appliances in use, standby energy consumption is basically a waste of energy, and it is often a “hidden waste” that is not easy to find.

The power consumption caused by no running use but still connected to the power supply is called standby power consumption. Different from the effective energy consumption of electrical appliances in use, standby energy consumption is basically a waste of energy, and it is often a “hidden waste” that is not easy to find.

The reporter randomly visited more than ten households and found that the waste of standby energy consumption is more common. Except for one or two elderly families, most of the TVs and set-top boxes are only turned off by the remote control, without turning off the switch or cutting off the power supply; common household appliances such as air conditioners, range hoods, and washing machines are powered on and on standby all year round. The reporter also found that electric water heaters and small kitchen treasures in more than half of the households are running 24 hours a day, and they will not be turned off even when people are not at home.

Yang Jiawei, customer manager of Taiyuan Power Supply Company of State Grid Shanxi Electric Power Company, told reporters that taking a router with a standby power of 12W as an example, if the daily standby time is 15 hours, the standby energy consumption of a router for a day is 0.18 kWh. It doesn’t seem like much, but it consumes 65.7 kWh of electricity in one year. “After two or three years of standby power consumption, it is enough to buy another router.”

Zhang Min, a senior engineer at the Electric Power Research Institute of the State Grid Shanxi Electric Power Company, made a simple calculation for the reporter. Including 12 kinds of electrical appliances such as televisions, set-top boxes, and routers that are common in urban households, the daily standby energy consumption of a household is about 0.86 kWh. If the electric water heaters and small kitchen treasures that have been running but not used are added, the daily wasted energy consumption of a family can reach 1.52 kWh.

Experts interviewed pointed out that in the current situation of tight electricity supply and demand, it is realistic and urgent to curb the waste of standby energy consumption. Reducing unnecessary waste of standby energy consumption can reduce coal consumption and carbon emissions, as well as reduce the base load and relieve the load pressure during peak electricity consumption.

“The electricity cost caused by standby energy consumption is not large and is easily ignored by users.” Zhang Min said, but the waste of standby energy consumption that is meaningless, unnecessary and does not generate value must be resolutely curbed.

A number of interviewees also suggested that the public should further strengthen their energy-saving knowledge and awareness, and at the same time create conditions for cultivating energy-saving habits and guide the public to develop an energy-saving lifestyle.

Original title: Shut down without power, the meter will also go!It is necessary to prevent the waste of standby energy consumption