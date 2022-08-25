Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 24 (Reporters Wang Linlin, Song Chen) Lei Chaozi, Director of the Department of Science, Technology and Information Technology of the Ministry of Education, introduced at the regular press conference of the State Intellectual Property Office in August on the 24th, from 2012 to 2021 , the number of patents authorized by universities increased from 69,000 to 308,000, the transfer and licensing of patent ownership increased from 2,357 to more than 15,000, and the amount of patent transfer increased from 820 million yuan to 8.89 billion yuan. The quantity and quality of university patents have been doubled.

In order to accelerate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements in colleges and universities into real productive forces, Lei Chaozi introduced that the Ministry of Education has carried out a number of reforms and explorations. In terms of improving the quality of results, a pre-application evaluation system for patent applications has been implemented. “In the past, regardless of whether it was necessary to apply for patent protection for a technology, as long as the inventor filed an application, universities would assist in the application according to the existing procedures, resulting in many patents that were not applied for to protect innovation. Implementing pre-application evaluation The system is to decide whether to apply for a patent through evaluation, so as to retain high-quality and promising patents.” Lei Chaozi said.

In terms of strengthening policy incentives, the Ministry of Education has adjusted the subsidy and incentive policies. For example, stop subsidizing awards for patent applications, greatly reduce and gradually cancel awards for patent authorization, and encourage inventors and universities to share patent fees. For inventors who bear patent fees, it can be doubled from the income from the transformation of achievements. way to increase incentives. “This is to strengthen the inventor’s sense of responsibility and endogenous motivation, and to improve the quality of patents.” Lei Chaozi said that at present, colleges and universities have generally increased the incentives for the transformation of achievements, increasing the proportion of incentives to 70%, and some colleges and universities The proportion of incentives reaches 90% above.

In addition, the Ministry of Education advocates that universities implement patent transformation through general licensing rather than exclusive licensing. Lei Zhaozi said that the higher license fees charged for exclusive licenses put more financial pressure on companies, greater risks, and more prudent decision-making processes. At the same time, the results are implemented by an enterprise alone, which may be affected by factors such as the enterprise’s own management and operation, and the risk of failure is high. Once it fails, the scientific and technological achievements may miss the best time to be put on the market. The ordinary license not only reduces the implementation cost of the enterprise, but also reduces the risk of failure in the transformation of the results.

The Ministry of Education encourages the calculation method of the basic license fee plus the commission fee to replace the one-time payment of the license fee, so as to eliminate the concerns of enterprises caused by excessive license fees, and at the same time, university researchers can obtain the benefits of the transformation of achievements for a long time.

