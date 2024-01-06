Home » Pay attention when traveling!Rain and fog are coming to Guangxi today. There will be heavy rain in Guilin, Liuzhou and other places today – News
News

Pay attention when traveling!Rain and fog are coming to Guangxi today. There will be heavy rain in Guilin, Liuzhou and other places today – News

by admin

Heavy Rain and Fog Expected in Guangxi Today

The China Weather Network has issued a warning for the Guangxi region, as heavy rain and fog are expected to hit various cities, including Guilin and Liuzhou. The public is advised to take necessary precautions when traveling in these conditions.

Yesterday, heavy rain and precipitation already affected the central and northern parts of Guangxi, leading to reduced visibility and slippery roads. The temperature in affected areas dropped to around 15℃.

The forecast for today predicts light to moderate rain with localized heavy rain in several cities, along with reduced visibility due to fog. Tomorrow, similar weather conditions are expected, with a drop in temperature in the northern region.

The meteorological department has advised the public to stay updated on weather warnings and forecasts, and to bring rain gear when traveling. Additionally, extra clothing is recommended to prevent illness due to the drop in temperature.

For further updates, individuals are encouraged to check the “China Weather Network” WeChat official account, “China Weather” Weibo, and “China Weather” Douyin. As these weather conditions are expected to persist for the next few days, it is essential to stay informed and prepared while traveling.

See also  Tianli News | The school held a "Hello, Tianjin" network short video contest mobilization and deployment meeting | Tianjin_Sina News

You may also like

skiing, walking, surroundings — idealista/news

Other districts of the province including Peshawar were...

Minorities and controls matter

258 proposals focus on economic construction, social undertakings...

Sport. In Bologna the magic of Bol On...

Alert in the West: North Korea Plans to...

Residents in this state will qualify for a...

“Tennis player criticizes the Government for the loss...

Municipality of Naples – Weather alert notice for...

At the Maturín Hospital, more than 7 thousand...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy