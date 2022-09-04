Home Entertainment Warner Confirms This Year’s DC Fandome Is Cancelled – WarnerMedia – DC Entertainment
Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that this year’s DC Fandome event has been canceled.The first DC Fandom was held in 2020. At that time, due to the epidemic, as an online live broadcast solution, it replaced the offline exhibition. DC Fandome features panel sessions with various celebrities and directors, releasing new news, trailers, showcasing movies, TV series, and of course, games.

Warner Bros. Discovery explained: “With the return of offline events, we are excited to engage with our fans at various anime locations and no longer attend DC Fandom, which is scheduled for 2022.”

The media believes that although the DC Fandome has only been held for two years, it has been quite successful and has gained millions of views. Trailers shown last year included The New Batman, Black Adam and The Flash.

Sadly, DC’s film lineup has largely been turned upside down since then, due to multiple movie delays and some cancellations.

