Was Daft Punk in Buenos Aires? The enigma that drove fans of Argentina crazy

Las social networks went crazy this thursday before the possible presence of Daft Punk in Buenos Aires. The thing is on the last album of the French band, Random Access Memorieshis songs in Spotify they had different coordinates of the whole world as a visual experience, among which was a key point in Argentina.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



According to «elpibegeek» de TikTokwhen the fans of the group enter the last album of Daft Punk, which celebrates ten years of its publicationthrough the music platform, points from all over the world can be seen in the background.

Specifically in Argentina, the song “Giorgio Di Moroder” published the coordinates of the Plaza de Mayo. And if you clicked you were with an appointment at 10 in the morning of this Thursday, May 11.

Later, as explained by the followers of the band, the move it was a treasure hunt as an immersive experience, which included the Snapchat platform and its filters.

Other cities that were also part of this world event are Paris (France), NY (EU), The Angels (EU), London (United Kingdom), berlin (Germany), Tokio (Japan), Sydney (Australia), São Paulo (Brazil) and Mexico City (Mexico).

Although the expectation was set on the arrival of the band at that point in Buenos Aires, since that did not happen there was a wave of tweets talking about the subject and many memeswhich we review below.

The memes of the arrival of Daft Punk in Argentina

Next, we review some of the funniest comments on social networks about Daft Punk and its possible arrival in Argentina.

– Why so elegant, Lucho?

– Because Daft Punk is back, boy. pic.twitter.com/fZU9sergQf — luchodario (@luchodariok) May 11, 2023

Girls I came to Plaza de Mayo to see what’s up with daft punk so far nothing jdkdksks what a shame God we are a band of fat pantaleros maybe I’ll stay a touch more pic.twitter.com/XTRM1enXn1 — panic rae jepsen (@panicoenlondres) May 11, 2023

I woke up at 8, had breakfast and came to Plaza de Mayo because in a Daft punk song they threw out the coordinates with today’s date at 10am. unemployment is intense pic.twitter.com/FjWbAKcksT — Francisco (@FranSarq) May 11, 2023

This weird daft punk pic.twitter.com/Oc6JUT4SPL — Sefastian (@SebastinCurbat4) May 11, 2023

The Daft Punk gathering at the end was to feature a Snapchat filter.

From the creators of “This meeting could have been an email”… — Lu Espindola (@conurvaga) May 11, 2023

-Nooo!! The Daft Punk!!

-Skinny, give me the backpack! pic.twitter.com/GgXLjcg8JM — 📢 Milei Presidente 2023 (@LuquitasLiberal) May 11, 2023

Daft Punk in Plaza de Mayo pic.twitter.com/4uc7jFjKDc — Alexis Moyano (@_alexismoyano) May 11, 2023

I love Daft Punk and Plaza de Mayo because it turned out to be nonsense but out of nowhere the grenadiers appeared to play the anthem and in a flash they appeared to make some electronic music from beyond. — Sol ⭐⭐⭐ (@TheSolcha) May 11, 2023

They are telling me by cockroach that the daft punk campaign was actually a snapchat ploy to generate downloads — Mama Sweater (@LaMamaMaglione) May 11, 2023



