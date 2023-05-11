Home » Was Daft Punk in Buenos Aires? The enigma that drove fans of Argentina crazy
Entertainment

Was Daft Punk in Buenos Aires? The enigma that drove fans of Argentina crazy

by admin

Las social networks went crazy this thursday before the possible presence of Daft Punk in Buenos Aires. The thing is on the last album of the French band, Random Access Memorieshis songs in Spotify they had different coordinates of the whole world as a visual experience, among which was a key point in Argentina.

According to «elpibegeek» de TikTokwhen the fans of the group enter the last album of Daft Punk, which celebrates ten years of its publicationthrough the music platform, points from all over the world can be seen in the background.

Specifically in Argentina, the song “Giorgio Di Moroder” published the coordinates of the Plaza de Mayo. And if you clicked you were with an appointment at 10 in the morning of this Thursday, May 11.

Later, as explained by the followers of the band, the move it was a treasure hunt as an immersive experience, which included the Snapchat platform and its filters.

Other cities that were also part of this world event are Paris (France), NY (EU), The Angels (EU), London (United Kingdom), berlin (Germany), Tokio (Japan), Sydney (Australia), São Paulo (Brazil) and Mexico City (Mexico).

Although the expectation was set on the arrival of the band at that point in Buenos Aires, since that did not happen there was a wave of tweets talking about the subject and many memeswhich we review below.

The memes of the arrival of Daft Punk in Argentina

Next, we review some of the funniest comments on social networks about Daft Punk and its possible arrival in Argentina.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

See also  Facebook's parent company was sued for $142 million in damages, YG Entertainment, TME and NetEase Cloud renewed copyright cooperation - DoNews Column


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

Maserati celebrates farewell to the V8 and the...

who wins the race against inflation

Institute: Bovaglio tried several changes with Columbus in...

Giorgio Armani, in Piacenza the honorary degree in...

The default of the United States would have...

Sungmin will appear on a music program this...

Camino a Santiago 2023: 10 gymnasts from Cordoba...

Real blue today: how much is it trading...

ϲģ鳧 WMD ԭѪӴֿ˼ù˾ AMMT – midifanǹע

OroArezzo at the start. Exports in the district...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy