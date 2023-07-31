Home » Wastelander Releases ‘Get it Right’ | Niche Music
by admin
Portland, Maine-based chamber pop artist Wastelander has released his debut single ‘Get it Right’ on July 28th!

Wastelander is a solo project by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Cooper Formant.

‘Get it Right’ is a song from their debut album ‘What is Left of Me’ out September 29th, co-produced by Paul DeFiglia (Langhorne Slim, The Avett Brothers).

It’s a song that shines with a 70’s respectful sound, suitable for a new start after going through the band The Fluids and the real name.

