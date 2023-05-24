Western pressure strengthens Moscow and Beijing ties

BEIJING (AP) — Pressure from the West is strengthening Russia’s ties with China, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing on Wednesday.

Russia increasingly seeks diplomatic and economic support from China in the face of its growing international isolation over its invasion of Ukraine.

In his remarks at the start of a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Mishustin did not mention the 15-month-old war, which China has avoided criticizing out of deference to Moscow. Instead, he focused on economic cooperation between the two neighbors, who have teamed up to challenge US influence in global affairs.

Relations between the two countries are “at an unprecedented high level” due to an increase in “turmoil on the international stage and the sensational pattern of pressure from the West as a whole,” Mishustin said.

China says it is neutral between Russia and Ukraine and wants to help negotiate an end to the conflict. But it has accused the West of provoking Moscow and maintained strong diplomatic and trade ties with Russia, contrary to sanctions imposed on Russia.

China‘s special envoy met this month in kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other government members. The visit followed a call last month between the Ukrainian leader and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, which Zelenskyy described as “long and significant” and was the first contact between the two leaders since the Russian invasion began.

Beijing published a peace plan in February, but Ukraine’s allies largely rejected it, insisting that Russian President Vladimir Putin must withdraw his forces. Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace plan includes a tribunal to prosecute war crimes committed by Russia.

While avoiding mention of the conflict, Mishustin stressed Russia’s role as a supplier of oil and gas to China and their longstanding friendship as communist allies.

“The peoples of Russia and China treasure their history, their traditions and their rich culture. We support the further development of our culture, exchanges and communication,” Mishustin said.