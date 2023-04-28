Watch the WBC! Impressed to meet “that player” of admiration![Rintaro Hinotsu Blog]

hello everyone!

My name is Rintaro Hinotsu.

Pollen has settled down a little, and you can now feel the warmth of spring in earnest.

I would like to talk about a memory that will last a lifetime.

It was the WBC that made Japan go crazy!

It’s already been a month, but I think there are still many people who are still immersed in the afterglow. I’m still looking back at the footage of the game (laughs).

Actually, I watched the WBC Japan vs Korea game at the Tokyo Dome.

I sometimes go to professional baseball games, but this was my first time watching a Japan national team game.

And above all, I think many people were paying attention to the fact that the star players of the Japanese major leaguers were also joining this time.

The starting pitcher for the Japanese national team is Yu Darvish.

When I was in elementary school, I played shortstop, but when I saw Darvish playing an active role as a pitcher, I decided to become a pitcher when I reached junior high school. Darvish is one of my favorite players.

When I became a junior high school student, I repeatedly studied Darvish’s pitching form on YouTube and imitated it. There is a book written by Mr. Darvish called “The Breaking Ball Bible”, and I read it until I was in tatters and studied various breaking balls. I also learned the slider, which was my best skill, with this book.

I never thought I would be able to see Darvish, who I admired, throwing in front of me in Japan, so I couldn’t stop being excited when I was playing catch in the right stands.

Now, after playing the ball, it was a blink of an eye until the end of the game. The match was outnumbered at first, but when it ended, Japan won.

It’s already been 13 years since the 2009 WBC, which still remains in my memory. For 13 years, I think it’s not an ordinary thing to be always active on the front line.

Even during this WBC period, the challenging Darvish player is trying to pass on his experiences to various players, and on the contrary, he is trying to absorb anything that will lead to his own growth. .

When I was playing baseball, I was thinking about baseball all the time, repeating trial and error every day.

Even now, the form is different, but I think I’m moving forward with trial and error every day. Still, I always feel that I can still do more and grow more and more. I said that I will introduce my resolution for this year next time, but I would like to make this year a year like that, “I will challenge everything that I want to do and that will lead to my growth.”

On a different note, I feel that time flies by so quickly these days. My friend and high school catcher, who watched the semi-finals and finals of this tournament together on TV, is a new member of society from this April. Many of my friends have become working adults, and I used to be able to meet them without hesitation, but I feel like they have become somewhat distant.

I think that there are many people reading this blog who will start a new life and become seniors from this April.

A lot of things have changed with tremendous momentum, and I don’t think I ever thought that I would be a men’s non-no model when I was playing baseball 13 years ago.

It’s been a long time, but it was the WBC that inspired me to see my admired athletes in front of me. There are many other things I want to say about WBC, but I will stop here for now.

Thank you for always supporting me! I would like to run through with all my might again this year!

