Home » From CHP Private to Minister Soylu: What do you understand by democracy?
News

From CHP Private to Minister Soylu: What do you understand by democracy?

by admin

CHP Group Deputy Chairman and Manisa Deputy Özgür Özel came to the Alaşehir district of Manisa within the scope of the election activities. Addressing the public at the rally held in front of Alaşehir Municipality Building, Özel was accompanied by Alaşehir Mayor Ahmet Öküzcüoğlu and CHP Alaşehir District President Gülgün Hasçelik. “WHAT DO YOU KNOW ABOUT DEMOCRACY?” Reacting to the statements of Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Özel said: * “My brother, what does a political coup mean? You […]

See also  In Treviso summer nights between music and theater: here are the events from June to September

You may also like

Steam navigation: Guardian Council for the preservation of...

Kashmiri rapper singing freedom songs

Community of Villa Losada demands hiring of teachers

200 straw bales deleted in Dortmund-Lanstrop – Ruhr...

Tetyana Kalita tells how veterans with disabilities can...

Nantes and Toulouse meet in a tense French...

Raid on FC Bayern: money laundering procedure for...

Turkey’s first bee market opened in Bursa Mustafakemalpaşa...

Suicide case was registered in Yopal, the victim...

Carry forward the spirit of model workers, compose...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy