You’ve probably heard tube saturation before. Of course, a little push on analog modeling plug-ins can make instruments and vocals sound full and prominent. However, this is not enough to explain the mystery of BB Tubes.

This kind of movement was unprecedented. Loud electronic saturation that can make any vocal or instrument burst from the amp. From nuanced to aggressive, the analog brilliance of BB Tubes makes your mixes sound golden and bring your music to life.

Originally designed from the Waves Magma series, the BB Tubes plug-in sounds you have to hear it to believe it. We don’t expect everyone to believe the official script, let’s see what these sound mixers say:

The legendary two-tone personality



BEAUTY Perfect for delicate harmonic saturation, you can let your sound bloom before it breaks. Using this knob, you’ll immediately hear a sound that’s round, full, and sparkly, with unmistakable power in the mid-bass.

BEAST It provides a rush of energy, attitude and aggression, until the sonorous distortion. Even at full blast, the sound feels tight and manageable without bogging down into muddiness. It also has an A/B switch to choose between two different tube types.

For best results, remember to mix both knobs! BEAUTY is cascaded into BEAST, and fine-tuning them yields a huge amount of saturated tone for any passage, style or genre.

WARNING: This plugin is addictive.

Once you start using BB Tubes on drums, vocals, guitars, basses, synths, mix busses and any track, it’s hard to go back! Incredible tones are easy to tune without much thought. And, wherever it’s used, you’ll get your mix “done” faster than ever.

Music: Barrows and Sun

Vocals: GLASSCAT

BB Tubes will also give you incredibly loud mixes. The slight clipping of the tube reduces transient peak levels while significantly increasing perceived loudness. You get a louder mix before digital clipping occurs.

You also have tons of other controls: pre/post high frequency shelving EQ, transformer in/out, low cut – removes low frequencies from the sidechain input, sensitivity control – controls the input gain of the tubes, and Dry/Wet knob and output gain.

Loud tube saturation effect

The BEAUTY knob is perfect for delicate harmonic saturation

BEAST knob for extreme and aggressive head-on distortion

Combining the BEAUTY and BEAST knobs provides a wide range of adjustments

Get incredible results on any instrument or vocal

Tube soft clipping quickly creates extremely loud mixes

Includes pre/post high frequency shelving EQ, low frequency cut, mix knob and more

Contains a license for the Lil Tube plugin installed with BB Tubes

BB Tubes initial price24.99USD, containing Magma seriesLil Tube！

True love audio business, support genuine software

www.waves.com

