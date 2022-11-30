On November 28, the State Sports General Administration held a symposium on preparations for the Paris Olympics for some provincial and municipal sports bureaus in the form of a video conference to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, give full play to the advantages of the national system, focus on the goal of winning the Olympics, and unite the national sports system strength to jointly promote the preparations for the Paris Olympic Games. Comrades in charge of the Sports Department of the General Administration of Sports, Hebei, Liaoning, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Sichuan and other 11 provincial and municipal sports departments made exchanges and speeches.

Gao Zhidan, director of the General Administration of Sports and secretary of the party group, pointed out in his speech at the symposium that for a long time, the provincial and municipal sports bureaus have a strong sense of overall situation and cooperation, think in one place, work hard in one place, give full play to their respective advantages, and work at the same frequency as the General Administration of Sports Resonance has made outstanding contributions to the development of sports in our country. The rich experience of the provincial and municipal sports bureaus in promoting development, the spiritual strength of unity and forge ahead, and the goals of future development have laid a solid foundation for the Paris Olympic Games to continue to write new glory for Chinese sports.

Gao Zhidan emphasized that with a new journey, a new starting point, and new opportunities, the national sports system should be guided by the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses” and strengthen the “four self-confidences”. “, achieve “two safeguards”, unswervingly maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in terms of ideology, politics, and actions, strengthen confidence, work with one heart and one mind, work hard, forge ahead, and go all out Go all out to do a good job in preparing for the Paris Olympic Games and speed up the pace of building a sports power. Competitive sports are the forerunner and hard target for building a strong sports country. Realizing the high-quality development of competitive sports is an inevitable requirement for building a strong sports country. It is necessary to set high-standard goals, high-point positioning, dare to surpass, have great ambitions, pursue dreams, and have the courage to continuously shrink and compete with the world. The gap between sports powerhouses and strive to achieve catch-up.

Gao Zhidan pointed out that it is necessary to uphold and improve the national system, and actively build a development pattern in which the province is strong and the country is prosperous. It is necessary to combine the implementation of the revised “Sports Law” and improve the construction of supporting systems, strengthen overall planning and investigation and research, and focus on building a higher level of competitive sports operating mechanism; Various difficult issues in high-quality development promote the development and progress of the cause; it is necessary to strengthen the construction, reform and development of various sports schools at all levels, make great efforts to improve the development environment of competitive sports, and build a solid foundation for the development of competitive sports.

Gao Zhidan emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to bottom-line thinking and prevent and resolve various risks and challenges that affect the healthy development of competitive sports. We must persevere in anti-doping work, resolutely implement the requirements of “zero tolerance” and “zero occurrence”, and always maintain a high-pressure anti-doping situation; we must strictly and strictly control the work of the competition style and discipline, and jointly maintain a fair competition competition environment; It is necessary to strictly grasp the management of sports teams, and improve the management level of sports teams at all levels in accordance with the requirements of “capable of recruiting and fighting well, with a good style of work”; it is necessary to strictly grasp the safety of competitions, improve the safety protection mechanism of competitions, and improve the running of competitions Guidelines to guide the sponsors, organizers and co-organizers to implement their responsibilities.

Gao Zhidan pointed out that it is necessary to scientifically formulate policies for the National Games and give full play to the comprehensive value and guiding role of the National Games. It is necessary to improve our position, fully understand the great significance of hosting the 15th National Games and the 14th Winter Games, seek advantages and avoid disadvantages, and strive to achieve good results; we must maintain integrity and innovate, scientifically design policies and measures for the National Games, and fully listen to and respect provincial and municipal sports bureaus , Opinions of all participating units, under the general principle, try to reach a consensus as much as possible; it is necessary to divide labor and cooperate, promote the work of participating in the competition with high standards, unify the thinking and understanding, focus on training and competition, produce talents and achievements, and earnestly Do a good job in the 15th National Games and 14th Winter Games.

The meeting was presided over by Zhou Jinqiang, deputy director of the State Sports General Administration and member of the party group, and Li Yingchuan and Liu Guoyong, deputy directors of the General Administration in Beijing and members of the party group, attended the meeting. Comrades in charge of relevant functional departments of the General Administration of Sports and the discipline inspection and supervision team stationed in the General Administration attended the meeting. (Reposted from page 01 of “China Sports Daily” on November 30)