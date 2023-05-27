Waves Nx Germano: The famous New York studio “Golden Melody Factory” is all in the headphones-midifan: We focus on computer music

Get a reliable mix reference on any headphone.





Known as “The Hit Factory,” New York City’s Germano Studios has produced hits from the 1970s to the present. The big-name artists who have served are the rock, hip-hop and R&B elite – from David Bowie, Stevie Wonder, to Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna. Hit Factory’s big, modern sound has earned it an honorable place in recording history.

Now, thanks to the accuracy of Waves Nx® immersive audio technology, you can mix in Hit Factory’s famous control room—and get better, more reliable mixes on headphones. All this, plus EQ calibration curves for over 270 popular headphone models, make Nx the ultimate headphone reference plugin.

Make sure you’re working in a top-notch mixing room

Provide better reference on mix depth, pan, reverb, low frequency response

3D spatial acoustics on any headset

EQ calibration curves for over 270 popular headphone models

Simulates every acoustic detail of the famous Germano One control room (formerly known as The Hit Factory)

Choose from 3 sets of custom reference monitors from Germano: Exigy S412G, NS10 and Germano A2

Bold, modern acoustics perfect for hip-hop and R&B styles

Stereo or 5.1 surround sound mixing on any stereo headset

Perfect for Remote Collaboration – Mixing in the Same Acoustic Space

Adjust to your favorite mix vibe, from dry to reflective

Personalized Head Anatomy Calibration

Supports head tracking via webcam or Nx head tracker (sold separately)

Mix better anytime, anywhere

Sometimes, headphones are your most convenient monitoring option. But mixing on headphones can be unreliable: you can easily add too much ambient reverb, or too much low frequency, etc. Nx Germano corrects the inherent limitations of the headphone experience, allowing you to create mixes that will look great on any system.

Mixing in the legendary control room

From Stevie Wonder and the Rolling Stones to Notorious BIG and Kendrick Lamar, these music superstars recorded and mixed at Hit Factory recording studio (later renamed Germano Studios) in New York City. Now you, too, can be a guest in a 3D replica of this glorious mixing control room.

Accurate Acoustics and Low Frequency Response

The Germano/Hit Factory studio control room is known for its powerful, punchy, club-friendly bass response. The Nx Germano plug-in brings these sonic qualities to headphones thanks to precise acoustic measurements of the Germano control room, coupled with Waves Nx® immersive audio technology.

EQ calibration for 270 headphone models

Nx Germano uses the state-of-the-art Harman headphone target curve method to calibrate the EQ response of over 270 studio headphones, including models from Sony, Beyerdynamic, Sennheiser, AKG, Audio Technica, Audeze, Focal and dozens of other brands.

Choose from 3 sets of trusted studio monitors

You can reference your own songs on three sets of classic stereo monitors: the must-have NS-10M nearfield monitors, Germano Acoustics AEON 2, and powerful Exigy speakers custom designed by SGD and Troy Germano – with amazing low frequency response !

Surround mixing and monitoring

– Any stereo headset will do

Germano Studios New York is known for its exemplary surround monitors, and their Nx plug-in version also includes surround monitors as a separate component. Even mixing with stereo headphones now reflects the position in the surround mix.

Track head movement for extra realism

When you move your head in the studio, it affects the way you hear the sound. Use your computer camera or the dedicated Nx head tracker to track head movements, providing a hyper-realistic VR-like experience.

