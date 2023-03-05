Brute force knows no bounds: The musicians behind Triagone Although they live in Belgium, their roots reach as far as Brazil, Italy and France. Together they commit to the brutal, technical side of death metal with what they call “Female Beast VS. Male Beast Vocal Duo”. “As Papyrvs”, their first EP, is self-released and takes a new, uncompromising look at a familiar genre.

How the quasi-title track “Ad Mortem Sem Papyrvs” starts directly in media res and jumps in the face, amazed and confused. The sheer force of these four minutes torpedoes all senses at the same time, behind it a nasty and broken piece of music is waiting, which is disturbing just because of its high number of beats. Two angry voices, biting news samples and the progressive decomposition of one’s own perception try to break speed records.

But not only this excursion goes to the substance. As the closing “Imperivm In Imperio” works its way into the song, rocked by guttural gurgles, it amazes and disturbs in equal parts. However, riff approaches occasionally shine through here, as known from The Black Dahlia Murder, for example – an entertaining splash of color with occasional melodic hints. “Abyssvs Abyssvm Invocat” also has a lot to offer, at least in the solo section, all around old-school sawdust mixes with the high-speed attacks – another entertaining facet.

Rough madness with technical madness and surprise effect, that’s how this gem can be summed up. In just under 27 minutes, Triagone dismantle everything that stands in their way and mix breathtaking speed with high standards and puristic brutality. “Sem Papyrvs” doesn’t think much of euphemism and appeasement, but simply reaches out enormously without yielding in the slightest. The studio start of this quintet turns out to be mighty entertaining.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 02/10/2022

Available from: self-distribution

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TriagoneDeathMetal

