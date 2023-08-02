WAYFARER – Announce new album “American Gothic”.

WAYFARER announces their new album “American Gothic” which will be released on October 27th, 2023 via Century Media with the single and video “False Constellation”.

Wayfarer is considered one of the leading metal bands in the American West. Consisting of four black-clad musicians from Denver, Colorado, the band’s sound draws on black metal, gothic country and Americana – creating a metal genre of its own that is unique in its own right. Now the band announce their new album, American Gothic – a statement in western heavy music that explores the dark soul of the nation. Together with the renowned producer Arthur Rizk (Eternal Champion, Kreator) the band has recorded the new album, which will be released on October 27th, 2023. .

Today the band releases their first single and the video for “False Constellation”.

Guitarist and vocalist Shane McCarthy on “American Gothic”:

„This album is an exploration of the American idea, and the darkness that surrounds it. It was built from the ground up to encapsulate the feeling of this place and its bitter history in every way, fully integrating traditional musical stylings into its darker and more extreme sound, and serves as a definitive statement on Western American Metal. We were able to fully realize this in working with producer Arthur Rizk to bring the album to life, and it’s in its own territory now. This is the Wayfarer sound, and this is American Gothic. We look forward to sharing it with the world.“

The album impresses with powerful riffing, dark melodies and pointed songwriting and is a burial of the American dream. Dust covered in blood and gunpowder, it paints a scenario as brutal as it is beautiful, in which Wayfarer takes their unique and pure form of metal to new heights.

Tracklist

1. The Thousand Tombs Of Western Promise

2. The Cattle Thief

3. Reaper On The Oilfields

4. To Enter My House Justified

5. A High Plains Eulogy

6. 1934

7. Black Plumes Over God’s Country

8. False Constellation

9. Night Shift (Siouxsie and the Banshees Cover) (Bonus Track on CD Version)

The band’s fifth official album, American Gothic, is their third album with longtime collaborator Profound Lore Records in North America – and their first for Century Media Records in Europe.

WAYFARER is:

Shane McCarthy – Guitars / Vocals

Isaac Faulk – Drums / Percussion

Jamie Hansen – Bass

Joe Strong-Truscelli – Guitars

