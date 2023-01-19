Home Entertainment Wearing a thin coat in cool and fashionable suspenders in summer, the rate of return is very high when shopping_Fabric_Clothes_Because
Entertainment

Wearing a thin coat in cool and fashionable suspenders in summer, the rate of return is very high when shopping_Fabric_Clothes_Because

by admin
Wearing a thin coat in cool and fashionable suspenders in summer, the rate of return is very high when shopping_Fabric_Clothes_Because

Original title: Wearing a thin coat in cool and fashionable suspenders in summer, the rate of return is very high when shopping

Hello everyone, in hot weather, many people like to wear cool and simple clothes, and most girls are fond of the combination of thin coats and suspenders, which looks spicy and good-looking, so how to match thin coats with suspenders?

First, choose the style, because there are many different materials for the coat and suspenders, so we should choose one that suits us according to the weather, such as pure cotton fabric, which is breathable in summer, skin-friendly and comfortable , so a single product of this fabric is a good choice.

The second is color matching, because this dress is cool and fashionable, so you can choose some colors with a higher return rate. For example, Miss Sister’s light green collocation, needless to say, is eye-catching, and it is also conducive to brightening and whitening the complexion.

Next, whether to choose the way of wearing the waist, it is a good choice for a slim figure to choose to show a small waist when wearing suspenders. While improving the waistline, it can also be worn with a sexy taste, especially feminine.

In the end, I chose bottoms. Jeans are the king of all matches. The CP paired with a thin jacket and suspenders feels full.

How does everyone feel about my sharing today? Please comment below and like and follow. Support the editor, the next one will be more exciting.

Return to Sohu to see more

See also  Turin, controversy asterisk liceo classico Cavour: student of Student Action attacked

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

The pre-sale box office of the new film...

Bonus: Foundations Emotive Choir, a free chorus library...

Lucky rabbit welcomes the spring[Gong]He Xinxi HOGAN 2023...

Little Gossip: Zhao Liying Big S Lu Han...

HOKA ONE ONE® joins hands with cutting-edge designer...

The demand for hi-tech beauty is growing

“Out of this world”, in the works of...

Formula M, the new record for the fastest...

Animated film “Shu Kebeta: Pentagonal UFO” Exposes Concept...

The EA version of the domestic soul meat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy