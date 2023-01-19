Original title: Wearing a thin coat in cool and fashionable suspenders in summer, the rate of return is very high when shopping

Hello everyone, in hot weather, many people like to wear cool and simple clothes, and most girls are fond of the combination of thin coats and suspenders, which looks spicy and good-looking, so how to match thin coats with suspenders?

First, choose the style, because there are many different materials for the coat and suspenders, so we should choose one that suits us according to the weather, such as pure cotton fabric, which is breathable in summer, skin-friendly and comfortable , so a single product of this fabric is a good choice.

The second is color matching, because this dress is cool and fashionable, so you can choose some colors with a higher return rate. For example, Miss Sister’s light green collocation, needless to say, is eye-catching, and it is also conducive to brightening and whitening the complexion.

Next, whether to choose the way of wearing the waist, it is a good choice for a slim figure to choose to show a small waist when wearing suspenders. While improving the waistline, it can also be worn with a sexy taste, especially feminine. In the end, I chose bottoms. Jeans are the king of all matches. The CP paired with a thin jacket and suspenders feels full.

