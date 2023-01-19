Home World Vatican “School of Arts and Crafts” opens: training future artisans – Vatican News Vatican
The new “School of Arts and Crafts” opened by St. Peter’s Works in the Vatican officially opens. Its purpose is to provide technical training for future masons, carpenters, stonemasons and other craftsmen.

(Vatican News Network)Twenty students attended the first day of classes at the new “School of Arts and Crafts” opened by the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Works on January 16. The school was established with the cooperation of the Many Brothers Foundation and St. Peter’s Works Agency. The agency is responsible for the preservation and repair of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. These students are trained in masonry, stonemasonry, carpentry and interior design.

There are 12 males and 8 females in this freshman class. They are young people from Italy, Peru, Germany and Belarus. Each student receives technical and artistic training prior to taking this course. This course is designed to assist youth to excel under the guidance of experts from St. Peter’s Agency.

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, director of St. Peter’s Works and rector of St. Peter’s Basilica, said the “school of arts and crafts” was about imparting to young people practical knowledge that has been passed down from generation to generation for centuries. generations.

“This school will help us sow the seeds of humanistic literacy and professional formation for the service of culture, men and women of today and the Church”. “By relying on the centuries-old traditions of St. Peter’s Works Agency, the professionalism of St. Peter’s Works staff, and the scientific contributions of the international academic community, we will strive to achieve true whole-person cultivation through The teaching of arts and crafts, allowing both spiritual and anthropological dimensions to be covered”.

This course lasts for six months. Course objectives include the professional and personal growth of young artisans, as well as the improvement of manual skills and knowledge of art history. Teaching activities include lectures, seminars, guided tours, and teaching visits in various Italian cities.

