People’s Daily Online, Beijing, January 18 (Reporter Li Dong) The Spring Festival is approaching, and urban and rural festival consumption is ushering in a peak. The latest dispatch from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs shows that there is a solid foundation for grain and oil supply and price stability. It is expected that during the Spring Festival, the total supply of “vegetable basket” and “rice bag” products will be sufficient, the market will be booming, and prices will be basically stable.

Affected by the strong cold air, various parts of the north have ushered in cold weather in recent days. In the vegetable area of ​​Xinfadi in Beijing, wholesalers are busy keeping vegetables fresh from the cold. “The volume of shipments has increased recently, and methods such as packing in foam boxes and covering with quilts can ensure that vegetables will not be damaged by freezing during transportation.” Cai Yingmin, a merchant who has been engaged in wholesale zucchini for many years, said.

Tong Wei, director of the marketing and publicity department of Beijing Xinfadi, said that before the cold wave comes, the market will remind merchants to use various measures to keep vegetables warm. “Currently, fruit and vegetable transportation is not affected by the cooling.”

“Currently, there are sufficient vegetable reserves for the surrounding markets. In addition to the corresponding vegetable stocks of various merchants, Xinfadi Market also has a reserve warehouse. In the second half of each year, 3,000 tons of potatoes, onions, Chinese cabbage and other common storage-resistant vegetables are added to the reserve. Vegetables are rotated once a week to ensure the normal supply of the market in special weather.” Tong Wei introduced.

Only when it is produced can it be supplied. During the peak consumption season of the Spring Festival, in a vegetable packaging workshop in Sunjiaji Street, Shouguang City, Shandong Province, workers are working overtime to prepare for orders from all over the country. “Different from the traditional sales of single-variety vegetables, the collection of multiple vegetables into one carton has become a best-selling product that has been shipped nationwide recently,” said Sun Yi, the head of the workshop.

Behind the ability to undertake orders, it benefits from the strong production and logistics capabilities of the local vegetable industry. “We have a 7,000-acre compact production base in Shouguang, with a daily processing capacity of 50,000 kilograms of high-quality vegetables.” Sun Yi said that starting from this year’s “Xiaohan” solar term, orders from all over the country have gradually increased. After starting the train, you can reach the vegetable retail terminals in various places the next day. “We are doing our best to meet the needs of consumers.”

The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs stated that since the autumn and winter of 2022, various localities have taken multiple measures to stabilize production and ensure supply. At present, the national vegetable field area is 82.27 million mu, a year-on-year increase of 970,000 mu.

To celebrate the new year with joy, the “vegetable basket” must be rich in products, and the “rice bag” must also be full. The Spring Festival is approaching, and the consumption of grain and oil has entered the peak season at the same time. In order to ensure the stable operation of the grain and oil market during major festivals and important periods, a few days ago, the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Grain and Material Reserve Bureau jointly issued a notice to guide localities to strengthen grain source scheduling, deepen production and marketing cooperation, and coordinate processing, storage, transportation, and distribution. Work in all links to effectively increase the supply of green and high-quality grain and oil products, and better meet the consumption needs of urban and rural residents.

The relevant person in charge of the State Grain and Material Reserve Bureau stated that the relevant state departments have launched a policy-based wheat auction on January 11, with 140,000 tons released every week, which is expected to better meet the grain needs of enterprises and ensure the smooth operation of the festival grain and oil market.

According to the National Bureau of Grain and Material Reserves, in 2022, various grain enterprises across the country will purchase a total of about 400 million tons of grain, which is comparable to the average level in recent years, providing strong support for the grain market to “stable prices and benefit the people”.