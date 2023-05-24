Weather alert for storms in Córdoba for this Wednesday

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued a weather alert for storms for Córdoba and four other provinces of Argentina.

The national body warned that part of the eastern and southern sector of the Cordoba territory will be affected.

They pointed out that it is a yellow level alert, and that “possible meteorological phenomena with a capacity for damage and risk of momentary interruption of daily activities” are expected.

Meanwhile, Buenos Aires, Entre Ríos and Santa Fe also share alert with Córdoba, although in several sectors it increases to orange level.

Storm alert: recommendations

Given the alert announced by the SMN, for the early morning and morning of this Wednesday, the Highway Police issued a series of recommendations:

Given the loss of visibility due to suspended dust or rain, I reduced my speed without braking on the road or shoulder; remember that with wet road the vehicle decreases its level of adherence.

Increase the safety distance between vehicles and avoid overtaking.

If you stop, get as far as possible from the shoulder (in case of rain you run the risk of bogging down the vehicle) look for a safe place until visibility improves. Beacons should only be used when at a complete stop!️

Respect the instructions provided by Highway Police personnel or any other authority that works for safety and prevention.

Córdoba: forecast for this Wednesday

For this Wednesday, the SMN forecasts a day marked by the presence of rain. Isolated rains are expected for the early morning, morning and evening, with a probability of precipitation between 10% and 40%.

During the afternoon, on the other hand, showers are expected, and the probability rises to 40% and 70%. The maximum temperature will be 27°C and a minimum of 17°C.

Weather in Córdoba: extended forecast