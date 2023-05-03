Weather in Córdoba: how will the temperature be this Wednesday

10
After a cold Tuesday in Córdoba, with a minimum of 12.5°C -according to data from the Córdoba Observatory-, the National Meteorological Service announced that colder days are expected for the remainder of the week.
For this Wednesday, a day with a minimum temperature of 9°C and a maximum of 21°C is expected. A cloudy day is expected, which will have a greater presence of clouds during the morning.
At the moment, no precipitation or strong winds are expected.
Extended forecast
- Thursday. Maximum of 24°C and minimum of 9°C. Partly cloudy skies throughout the day.
- Friday. Maximum of 24°C and minimum of 13°C. Skies somewhat to mostly cloudy throughout the day.
- Saturday. Maximum of 22°C and minimum of 16°C. Partly cloudy skies throughout the day.
- Domingo. Maximum of 23°C and minimum of 13°C. Partly cloudy skies throughout the day.
- Monday. Maximum of 22°C and minimum of 134°C. Partly cloudy skies throughout the day.
