Weather in Córdoba: how will the temperature be this Wednesday

After a cold Tuesday in Córdoba, with a minimum of 12.5°C -according to data from the Córdoba Observatory-, the National Meteorological Service announced that colder days are expected for the remainder of the week.

For this Wednesday, a day with a minimum temperature of 9°C and a maximum of 21°C is expected. A cloudy day is expected, which will have a greater presence of clouds during the morning.

At the moment, no precipitation or strong winds are expected.

Extended forecast

Thursday. Maximum of 24°C and minimum of 9°C. Partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Friday. Maximum of 24°C and minimum of 13°C. Skies somewhat to mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Saturday. Maximum of 22°C and minimum of 16°C. Partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Domingo. Maximum of 23°C and minimum of 13°C. Partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Monday. Maximum of 22°C and minimum of 134°C. Partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

