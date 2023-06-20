Wednesday, June 21st, the fourth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar, the fortune and precautions of the twelve zodiac signs_Clothing_Northwest_Cooperation

Original title: Wednesday, June 21, the fourth day of the fifth lunar month, zodiac fortune and precautions

Wednesday, June 21st, the fourth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar, is the year of Guimao, the month of Wuwu, and the day of Gengxu.enter todaysummer solsticeSolar terms (22:58), when solar terms change, keep calm. Rigan Gengjin, whose attribute is yang, is vigorous and mighty, which is beneficial to the military, police, judicial and other military personnel to perform their duties. If the official spirit is prosperous, it is advisable to be generous and harmonious, and be cautious. The fortune and key points of the twelve zodiac signs on June 21 are as follows:

Little mouse:Conducive to self-correction and adjustment, it is advisable to follow the steps step by step, and it is not advisable to take the initiative to attack. Be open-minded and low-key, let nature take its course, and not go against the trend. It is suitable for sorting out reserves, making plans, studying and examining, and recharging your energy. Aim for the long term, make up for deficiencies, and avoid anxiety. The east and south are unfavorable, try to avoid them; white or black and white with clothing is auspicious.

ugly cow:Be calm and calm, keep steady, and don’t attack rashly. Be obedient to others, recognize yourself clearly, and don’t be paranoid and self-willed. It is advisable to be yourself, and it is not suitable for cooperation, friendship, transaction expansion, etc. Think differently, treat differences rationally, and avoid self-righteousness. The Northwest and the South are easy to have disputes and need to be avoided; white or red and yellow with clothing is good for dredging.

Yin Tiger:It is conducive to harmonious communication, broadening horizons, comprehensive thinking and precise planning. Require common ground while reserving differences, obey the overall situation, and advance and retreat together. It is suitable for visits, solidarity and cooperation, transaction negotiation, planning management, etc. Be reserved and reserved, and peace is the most important thing. The east, northwest and south are good for cooperation and business expansion; black and blue-green clothing can help auspiciousness.

Rabbit:It is conducive to harmonious communication, helps to develop talents and make progress. It is advisable to have clear goals, coordinate well, and not stand alone. It is suitable for visiting and dredging, dating communication, transaction negotiation, financial management, creative planning, etc. Be modest and low-key, and treat people with sincerity. The East and Northwest are conducive to harmony and expansion; black and blue-green clothing are helpful.

Chenlong:It is advisable to be calm and calm, keep stable, and not take the initiative to attack. The world is impermanent, so we must be in awe, think twice, and avoid blindness and randomness. It is advisable to seek more inwardly, and it is not suitable to cooperate with others, have social gatherings, negotiate transactions, etc. Cultivate your mind and stay away from fighting. East and Northwest are prone to conflicts, try to avoid them; red and white clothing can relieve stress.

Si snake:It is conducive to pleasant mind and body, and to display talents. It is advisable to clarify the direction and make overall plans. We should make the best use of the situation, relax with a degree, and do more meaningful things. It is suitable for visits, condolences, publicity and promotion, entertainment and relaxation. To aim for the long-term, adhere to sustainable development. Auspicious positions in the east and south are conducive to winning support; red, green and white clothing can all help auspiciousness.

Midday horse:It is conducive to harmonious communication, enhances mutual trust, helps to transform pressure, and actively expands. We must be open-minded and tolerant, promote consensus and strive to form synergy. It is suitable for visits, teamwork, answering questions, public welfare relaxation, etc. Learn to listen and treat people equally. The Northwest and the East are conducive to cooperation, dredging and getting help; yellow or brown clothing is beneficial.

No sheep:It is advisable to be peaceful and introverted, to stop with static, and not to make big moves. It is necessary to take both internal and external considerations into consideration, and prevent external interference. It is advisable to seek more from within, and it is not suitable for cooperation and expansion, social gatherings, negotiation transactions, etc. Exercise restraint and treat differences rationally. Northwest is easy to get in the way and needs to be avoided; green and red bright clothing are good for relieving conflicting pressure.

monkey:It is easy to win support, which is conducive to self-improvement and smooth conduct. It is advisable to highlight the main line and actively plan. To be open-minded and modest, lack of understanding, and actively seek external support. It is suitable to visit teachers, seek benefits, resolve doubts, study planning, etc. The southwest and the east are conducive to winning support and forging ahead; yellow and white clothing can help strengthen strength.

Chicken:It is advisable to be open-minded and introverted, step by step, and not take the initiative to attack. Be rational and prudent, manage and control risks, and avoid blind optimism and rash actions. It is advisable to do a good job in the affairs around you, and it is not suitable for cooperation, friendship, seeking money and expansion. We must establish righteous faith and stay away from others and self-righteousness. The east and northwest are unlucky, so try to avoid them; red, yellow or yellow and white clothing can release stress.

Xu dog:It is conducive to communication, enhances mutual trust, and helps to broaden horizons and go further. Keep promises and keep promises, and seek more consensus. It is suitable for visits, solidarity and cooperation, business development, study planning, etc. We must see the good and think of the same, and correct the deficiencies. The east, northwest and south are good for cooperation and business development; red, green and yellow are good for clothing and accessories.

Hai pig:It is advisable to stick to the rules, maintain peace, and not be too proactive. It is advisable to adapt to changes, advance and retreat at the right time, and not act reluctantly. It is suitable for organizing preparations, making plans, checking for omissions and filling in vacancies, studying and meditating, etc. It is advisable to climb high and look far, move forward steadily, and don’t get entangled in the moment. The northwest is prone to pressure and needs to be avoided; white and black clothing can enhance strength.

Note: This article was published a day earlier.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

