Home » EA Games spun off from EA Sports to become EA Entertainment. –
Technology

EA Games spun off from EA Sports to become EA Entertainment. –

by admin
EA Games spun off from EA Sports to become EA Entertainment. –

Those who play Electronic Arts racing and/or sports games are used to seeing the EA Sports logo instead of the regular one, and now the differences will become more apparent.

CEO Andrew Wilson revealed that they will be merging the studios into two separate organizations: EA Entertainment and EA Sports. This basically means that instead of sharing the same budget etc, the two will have their own and have more room to make their own decisions.

The changes apparently also come with some internal reshuffle, including Laura Miele transitioning from EA’s COO to EA’s president of entertainment, technology and central development. She will work closely with Respawn founder Vince Zampella and several other executives to oversee DICE, Bioware. EA Motive, Respawn, and other non-sports studios. Meanwhile, Cam Weber will continue to lead EA Sports. You can read more about many other changes in his post.

Naming is probably the most interesting aspect of this split, as the change from EA Games to EA Entertainment really makes it feel like EA has taken notice that the success of The Witcher, The Last of Us, Uncharted, Arcane and other game universes has made the jump to the big screen or streaming services. However, Wilson didn’t directly confirm this, so only time will tell if there’s more to this reorganization than meets the eye. Hopefully this doesn’t mean many talented people will be fired.

See also  Why don't you upgrade to Win11? Data: Windows 11 has a record high share, and it is good to use it? | XFastest News

You may also like

Everybody 1-2 Switch gets ridiculous first look trailer

Ship maintenance made easy: Fraunhofer institutes develop maritime...

Climate Solutions: Vivobarefoot sports shoes for durability and...

Valve has released a brand-new version of the...

Air conditioners tested by Stiftung Warentest: This is...

Supermassive black hole found in distant GS-9209 galaxy...

Important update for Google Wallet: New functions at...

SPILL | Fully upgraded Technics’ new generation of...

Tech Diary — June 20, 2023

Razer Blade 14 2023 Review: A 14-inch Thin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy