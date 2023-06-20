EA Games spun off from EA Sports to become EA Entertainment.

Those who play Electronic Arts racing and/or sports games are used to seeing the EA Sports logo instead of the regular one, and now the differences will become more apparent.

CEO Andrew Wilson revealed that they will be merging the studios into two separate organizations: EA Entertainment and EA Sports. This basically means that instead of sharing the same budget etc, the two will have their own and have more room to make their own decisions.

The changes apparently also come with some internal reshuffle, including Laura Miele transitioning from EA’s COO to EA’s president of entertainment, technology and central development. She will work closely with Respawn founder Vince Zampella and several other executives to oversee DICE, Bioware. EA Motive, Respawn, and other non-sports studios. Meanwhile, Cam Weber will continue to lead EA Sports. You can read more about many other changes in his post.

Naming is probably the most interesting aspect of this split, as the change from EA Games to EA Entertainment really makes it feel like EA has taken notice that the success of The Witcher, The Last of Us, Uncharted, Arcane and other game universes has made the jump to the big screen or streaming services. However, Wilson didn’t directly confirm this, so only time will tell if there’s more to this reorganization than meets the eye. Hopefully this doesn’t mean many talented people will be fired.

