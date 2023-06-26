week preview kw 26 – wienkonzert.com

go out and enjoy concerts in the open air – you can experience that and more this week!

as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you are blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry.

the absolute highlights of this week? clearly: “paolo nutini“ in the gasometer and “foals“ in the gasometer! but not all the highlights take place in the gasometer, there are also great concerts in other venues. look for example “bipolar feminin” in the flex on or “purple wolf” and “mira taylor“ im loop.

it’s summer and therefore there are not only indoor concerts but also outdoor concerts! the series of eventsmusic by the river“ starts and brings, for example, on thursday the “nino from vienna“ to the start park! other outdoor formats that you should keep an eye on: “cultural summer„, „sene soundgarden„, „mq music summer” and the “cultural terrace“ at work!

26.06.2023 / paolo nutini / gasometer (fb-event)

06/26/2023 / monster magnet / scene (fb event)

26.06.2023 / bipolar feminin / flex (fb-event)

27.06.2023 / foals / gasometer (fb-event)

27.06.2023 / khira ayers u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

27.06.2023 / touche love / szene (fb-event)

27.06.2023 / hilltop hoods / arena (fb-event)

28.06.2023 / lila wolf, mira taylor / loop (fb-event)

28.06.2023 / enterprise, lil julez / b72 (fb-event)

28.06.2023 / bordun / cafe carina (fb-event)

28.06.2023 / k.e.b. u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

06/29/2023 / music on the river: the nino from vienna / stadtpark (fb event)

29.06.2023 / parablu / kramladen (fb-event)

29.06.2023 / bruch / chelsea (fb-event)

29.06.2023 / punitive damage u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

29.06.2023 / sportfreunde stiller / arena open air (FB event)

29.06. – 01.07.2023 / 5 years musicjunky / cafe carina (fb event)

06/30/2023 / music on the river: nnoa / bruno kreisky park (fb event)

30.06.2023 / rotzpipn u.a. / szene soundgarden (fb-event)

30.06.2023 / sister idoine u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

06/30/2023 / the circus band / chelsea (fb event)

30.06.2023 / dave mckendry / kramladen (fb-event)

06/30/2023 / culture terrace / the work (fb event)

01.07.2023 / pink noise soliparty / b72 (fb-event)

01.07.2023 / belt balcony, lepus / loop (fb event)

01.07.2023 / jack2king, däumling / club1019 (fb-event)

01.07.2023 / pink / ernst-happel-stadium (fb-event)

02.07.2023 / pink / Ernst Happel Stadium (fb event)

02.07.2023 / punks not dead: the drowns u.a. / rhiz (fb-event)

02.07.2023 / triple b / arena (fb-event)

