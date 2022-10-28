ROMA – The number of Italians caught driving while intoxicated has increased over the past 5 years. According to data provided by the Ministry of the Interior on the basis of checks carried out on weekend nights, between 2017 and 2021 the percentage of “tipsy” behind the wheel increased drastically. In the first 9 months of 2021 – according to research conducted by the Segugio.it Observatory – growth was 7.5%, 44.2% more than in the same period of 2017. The group that showed the greatest growth was the youngest, aged 18 to 22, with a +108.8 %, while the age group over 32 shows a more contained growth (+ 20.5%), while remaining the one with the highest positive rate (8.8%).

What are the risks? In addition to representing a danger to other users, the Highway Code has set the limit beyond which one is positive for the alcohol test to 0.5 g / l (grams per liter), with the exception of some categories of “special” drivers (under 21, novice drivers, professional drivers and drivers of vehicles for the transport of people or things with a laden mass exceeding 3.5 tons) whose alcohol content must be 0 g / l. In the case of a check, the penalties, excluding “special” drivers, vary according to the rate detected.

Even more serious is the case of an accident caused by a drunk driver. The penalties are doubled, the vehicle must be stopped for 180 days and in the presence of an alcohol level higher than 1.5 g / l, the license will be revoked.

Another important aspect to consider is insurance compensation. The company will pay the damages to the injured third party, but if foreseen by the contract it will be able to exercise the right to recourse, thanks to which it can request a partial or total reimbursement of the amounts relating to the accident from the insured. This type of option is in fact applicable to all cases of misconduct such as violation of vehicle regulations, an expired, revoked or suspended license, unauthorized modifications to the vehicle, failure to revise and finally drunk driving.

But how do you know if you have drunk too much? An important aid is the portable breathalyzer, which can be purchased online or in pharmacies and among other things mandatory in some countries, such as France. Finally, insurance companies allow drivers to purchase Rivalse Protection, which is a guarantee that prevents the company from exercising revenge in cases of driver “misconduct”. Another method, which defeats all the others, is not to drink at all before driving, also because it is really easy to reach the rate indicated by the Code. The most popular suggestion, when we want to have a drink with friends in complete freedom on Saturday night, is to leave the car in the garage, and instead use a taxi or public transport.