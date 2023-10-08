Home » weekly preview Q41 – wienkonzert.com
Entertainment

weekly preview Q41 – wienkonzert.com

by admin
weekly preview Q41 – wienkonzert.com

booom! We have a crazy week of concerts coming up!

Here is a short timetable for your gig week: starts on Monday, for example, with “donkey kid“ in the b72, dancing on Tuesday to “train mills“ in the arena, lose yourself in the melodies of “james hersey“ on Wednesday and rock to “steaming satellites“ on Thursday in the flex. alternatively: treat yourself to the gig by the wonderful “go“ in the b72!

see you on friday”neve“ at the factory, fall in love with “ on Saturdayhearts hearts“ in the loft and jumps around happily when “young the giant“perform their songs in flex. or: end your week with a beautiful concert by “hania hurts“ in the concert hall! More concert tips below in the overview – have a lot of fun!

hard facts:
09.10.2023 / spilif / fluc (fb-event)
09.10.2023 / nura / flex (fb-event)
09.10.2023 / donkey kid / b72 (fb-event)
09.10.2023 / 1986zig / simm city (fb-event)
09.10.2023 / grails u.a. / arena (fb-event)
10.10.2023 / dub fx / flex (fb-event)
10.10.2023 / trentemøller / arena (fb event)
10.10.2023 / howling giant ua. / arena (fb-event)
10.10.2023 / pollution opera / venster99 (fb-event)
10.10.2023 / resi reiner / Vienna Konzerthaus (FB event)
10.10.2023 / the upper strata / kramladen (fb-event)
10.10.2023 / john blek / clash (fb-event)
11.10.2023 / james hersey / flex (fb-event)
October 11, 2023 / early james / haus der music (fb event)
11.10.2023 / thy art is murder / gasometer (fb-event)
11.10.2023 / felix kramer / arena (fb-event)
11.10.2023 / rocket science, ronia / chelsea (fb-event)
11.10.2023 / lia nell, lepus ua / club1019 (fb-event)
11.10.2023 / akustikloft: even if / the loft (eventinfo)
11.10.2023 / luis / fluc wanne (fb-event)
12.10.2023 / kingswood / chelsea (fb-event)
12.10.2023 / li / club1019 (fb-event)
12.10.2023 / steaming satellites / flex (fb-event)
12.10.2023 / paenda / b72 (fb-event)
October 12, 2023 / 20 years of state ceremony / coffin factory (fb event)
12.10.2023 / amelie tobien, berglind, pippa / the loft (fb-event)
October 12, 2023 / rapk / the work (fb event)
12.10.2023 / bitterstoff / kramladen (fb-event)
13.10.2023 / neeve / das werk (fb-event)
13.10.2023 / sirom / theater odeon (fb-event)
13.10.2023 / buhkahara / gasometer (fb-event)
13.10.2023 / shallig u.a. / arena (fb-event)
13.10.2023 / ill tidings u.a. / arena beisl (fb-event)
13.10.2023 / purple / kramladen (fb-event)
13.10.2023 / disarstar / flex (fb-event)
13.10.2023 / brunke / b72 (fb-event)
13.10.2023 / rue oberkampf / venster99 (fb-event)
October 14th, 2023 / team shit / flex (fb event)
October 14, 2023 / bonnie tyler / stadthalle (fb event)
10/14/2023 / dennis this that / b72 (fb event)
October 14th, 2023 / riot brothers / scene (fb event)
14.10.2023 / tim vantol / kramladen (fb-event)
14.10.2023 / fia / lorely saal (fb-event)
14.10.2023 / cuero u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)
14.10.2023 / nghtcrwl / rhiz (fb-event)
14.10.2023 / flesh storm u.a. / aera (fb-event)
14.10.2023 / hypnotic floor, madhouse express / chelsea (fb-event)
14.10.2023 / loftival: hearts hearts / the loft (fb-event)
15.10.2023 / young the giant / flex (fb-event)
October 15, 2023 / Hania Rani / Wiener Konzerthaus (FB event)

I like it:

Like Loading…

See also  National Day "Box Office Battle" Officially Opens a Number of Listed Film and Television Companies to Participate - Teller Report

You may also like

Rauw Alejandro Concert in El Salvador Officially Canceled...

Dawn in the East: A Thrilling Revolutionary Drama...

NERVOSA – Jailbreak

The Truth Behind the Rumors: Daniel Arenas and...

Nonnative and UNDERCOVER Unveil Joint Series ‘OZISM’ Inspired...

THE TRUE HARRY NULZ – „Fur Fish Banana“...

Ashley Johnson Files Lawsuit Against Ex-Partner Brian Wayne...

Hypebeast Magazine #32: The Fever Issue – An...

concert #75: porridge radio @ flex | 12/10/2022

Scammed Out of $900: Woman Complains to Police...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy