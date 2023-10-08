weekly preview Q41 – wienkonzert.com

booom! We have a crazy week of concerts coming up!

Here is a short timetable for your gig week: starts on Monday, for example, with “donkey kid“ in the b72, dancing on Tuesday to “train mills“ in the arena, lose yourself in the melodies of “james hersey“ on Wednesday and rock to “steaming satellites“ on Thursday in the flex. alternatively: treat yourself to the gig by the wonderful “go“ in the b72!

see you on friday”neve“ at the factory, fall in love with “ on Saturdayhearts hearts“ in the loft and jumps around happily when “young the giant“perform their songs in flex. or: end your week with a beautiful concert by “hania hurts“ in the concert hall! More concert tips below in the overview – have a lot of fun!

hard facts:

09.10.2023 / spilif / fluc (fb-event)

09.10.2023 / nura / flex (fb-event)

09.10.2023 / donkey kid / b72 (fb-event)

09.10.2023 / 1986zig / simm city (fb-event)

09.10.2023 / grails u.a. / arena (fb-event)

10.10.2023 / dub fx / flex (fb-event)

10.10.2023 / trentemøller / arena (fb event)

10.10.2023 / howling giant ua. / arena (fb-event)

10.10.2023 / pollution opera / venster99 (fb-event)

10.10.2023 / resi reiner / Vienna Konzerthaus (FB event)

10.10.2023 / the upper strata / kramladen (fb-event)

10.10.2023 / john blek / clash (fb-event)

11.10.2023 / james hersey / flex (fb-event)

October 11, 2023 / early james / haus der music (fb event)

11.10.2023 / thy art is murder / gasometer (fb-event)

11.10.2023 / felix kramer / arena (fb-event)

11.10.2023 / rocket science, ronia / chelsea (fb-event)

11.10.2023 / lia nell, lepus ua / club1019 (fb-event)

11.10.2023 / akustikloft: even if / the loft (eventinfo)

11.10.2023 / luis / fluc wanne (fb-event)

12.10.2023 / kingswood / chelsea (fb-event)

12.10.2023 / li / club1019 (fb-event)

12.10.2023 / steaming satellites / flex (fb-event)

12.10.2023 / paenda / b72 (fb-event)

October 12, 2023 / 20 years of state ceremony / coffin factory (fb event)

12.10.2023 / amelie tobien, berglind, pippa / the loft (fb-event)

October 12, 2023 / rapk / the work (fb event)

12.10.2023 / bitterstoff / kramladen (fb-event)

13.10.2023 / neeve / das werk (fb-event)

13.10.2023 / sirom / theater odeon (fb-event)

13.10.2023 / buhkahara / gasometer (fb-event)

13.10.2023 / shallig u.a. / arena (fb-event)

13.10.2023 / ill tidings u.a. / arena beisl (fb-event)

13.10.2023 / purple / kramladen (fb-event)

13.10.2023 / disarstar / flex (fb-event)

13.10.2023 / brunke / b72 (fb-event)

13.10.2023 / rue oberkampf / venster99 (fb-event)

October 14th, 2023 / team shit / flex (fb event)

October 14, 2023 / bonnie tyler / stadthalle (fb event)

10/14/2023 / dennis this that / b72 (fb event)

October 14th, 2023 / riot brothers / scene (fb event)

14.10.2023 / tim vantol / kramladen (fb-event)

14.10.2023 / fia / lorely saal (fb-event)

14.10.2023 / cuero u.a. / venster99 (fb-event)

14.10.2023 / nghtcrwl / rhiz (fb-event)

14.10.2023 / flesh storm u.a. / aera (fb-event)

14.10.2023 / hypnotic floor, madhouse express / chelsea (fb-event)

14.10.2023 / loftival: hearts hearts / the loft (fb-event)

15.10.2023 / young the giant / flex (fb-event)

October 15, 2023 / Hania Rani / Wiener Konzerthaus (FB event)

I like it:

Like Loading…

similar posts

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

