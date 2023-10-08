Today is World Smile Day and OPPO explains to us how Reno 10 Pro is perfect for this occasion • Techzilla

World Smile Day is a day dedicated to joy and positivity, and what better captures happiness than a sincere smile captured through the lens of a smartphone? OPPO celebrates this special day with the OPPO Reno10 Series, the latest addition to the 10 series from Reno and which we recently reviewed

Whether it’s a bright smile in a group photo, a moment of happiness with your partner or an explosion of joy with friends, OPPO Reno10 captures the beauty of these moments with unparalleled clarity and precision.

sold by

They are OPPO Reno10 5G e OPPO Reno10 Pro 5GOPPO introduced a t. for the first time in the Reno series2X portrait elephoto lens, representing a significant step forward in improving image clarity and quality. Behind this lens is a large sensor and 32 MP, 1/2,74 inches can capture light with greater color sensitivity, making every smile radiant and natural.

To capture every moment of joy with clarity and precision, the Reno10 Series camera it is designed to enhance every expression. Thanks to the 2X optical zoom, featuring a large f/2.0 aperture and a minimum focusing distance of 25cm, you’ll have the freedom to compose each shot with care and attention to detail. The zoom is one of the most interesting innovations of the Reno 10 Pro, long awaited in this series.

This optical zoom offers one focal length equivalent of 47 mm, allowing you to focus on both the subject and the background precisely. Its ability to magnify distant landscapes without losing clarity in the foreground subject allows you to create harmonious and well-balanced images, immortalizing not only the subject’s moment of joy, but also the context, creating a vivid and exciting memory. If you need additional magnification, OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G also offers 5X zoom based on the technology In-sensor Zoom di OPPO.

Furthermore, the renowned updated Portrait Mode of OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G introduces a blur effect perfected bokeh; the real magic lies in the flexibility offered by the aperture, which can be opened freely from anywhere between F1.4 and F16. Portrait Mode works on different depths and reflections based on the lighting and objects in the scene, capturing every shade of joy. The bokeh effect creates a soft background that highlights the smile in the best possible way.

In the end, the Reno10 series features a Billion Color display which guarantees a range of colors so rich that the smiles captured seem almost real. It will therefore be possible to relive all the happiest moments at any time, almost as if you were there, thanks to a display of shots extremely faithful to reality.

offer_amazon name=”OPPO Reno 10 Pro”]

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

