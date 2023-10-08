NEW Exclusive Souvenirs Announced for Disney Magic Key Holders!

Disney announced some fun perks for Magic Key holders, and it’s time to talk about it.

Disneyland Resort: Home of Sleeping Beauty Castle, the original Haunted Mansion, and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride. There is nothing NOT to love about this park, especially during the holidays. This holiday season, Disney announced some extras coming for a particular group of guests… but you need a key to unlock them.

Magic Key holders, it’s time to book that park reservation. Disney just announced some NEW extras coming to you this fall! From Magic Shots to popcorn buckets, there is something here for everyone!

Magic Shots may just be one of the coolest things about PhotoPass, and for a limited time, Magic Key holders are going to get a sneak preview of a festive Disney Magic Shot! We don’t have a ton of details on this yet, but it is sure to be a winner.

Did someone say free? That’s right! For a limited time, Magic Key holders also get dibs on a FREE holiday tote bag (while supplies last). This bag is planned to be released in November and we can’t wait to see it!

Last but certainly not least, Disney announced a new, limited-edition popcorn bucket for Magic Key holders! While Disney hasn’t shown us what it looks like yet, we do know that you can never have too many popcorn buckets… right? Disney said that these will be available in January with $1.75 refills for a limited time!

Disneyland is pulling out all of the stops for their Magic Key holders, and we love to see it. Be sure to check back in with us here at AllEars for updates on these extras!

What is your favorite Magic Shot? Let us know in the comments below!

