by admin
The guest list for Weibo Night is released. The Weibo Night is about to start, and the list of online broadcasts has also been released recently. So, who is on the list, the following is the specific content of the list of Weibo Night online broadcast guests. If you are interested, don’t miss it!

Weibo Night Netcom guest list released

The list includes Di Lieba, Xiao Zhan, Zhao Liying, Deng Chao, Yang Mi, Liu Yifei, Liu Shishi, Tang Yan, Yang Ying, Zhou Dongyu,

Wang Hedi, Yu Shuxin, Ou Hao, Bai Jingting, Gong Jun, Zhang Yixing, Hua Chenyu, Wang Yuan, Zhou Shen, Times Youth League,

Liu Yuxin, Yang Zi, Ren Jialun, Zhang Yixing, Li Xian, Tan Jianci, Wang Junkai, Yi Yangqianxi, Zhu Yilong, Cheng Yi, Luo Yunxi, etc.

Original title: "Weibo Night" online guest list released Who are the Weibo Night guests?

