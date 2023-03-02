There has been speculation that the Los Angeles Chargers will move on from veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen this offseason.

That speculation appears to be over.

On Wednesday’s “Good Morning Football,” Chargers general manager Tom Telesco expressed that Allen is a pillar in the Chargers’ operation and is staying in Los Angeles.

“Keenan Allen, to me, he’s our Andre Reed. He’s our Charlie Joiner,” Telesco said. “He’s an incredible football player. We have a great quarterback, and we need weapons around him. There’s never been any thought of that [cutting him].”

As for Telesco’s comparison to the pair of Hall of Fame receivers, Reed spent all but one of his 16 NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills, while Joiner spent the last 11 seasons of his 18-year NFL career with the Chargers. Allen, a five-time Pro Bowler, has spent his entire career with the Chargers (2013-present).

The notion that Allen could be a cap casualty derived from him being 30 and slated to make roughly $47 million over the next two seasons, in addition to having missed extensive time due to injuries over his career. Allen suffered back-to-back season-ending injuries in 2015 and 2016, and missed seven games due to a hamstring injury in 2022.

Across the 10 regular-season games that Allen appeared in, he totaled 66 receptions for 752 yards and four touchdowns. He also logged six receptions for 61 yards in the Chargers’ AFC wild-card round loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Injuries ravaged the Chargers last season, as quarterback Justin Herbert played through a rib injury, while Allen, edge Joey Bosa, left tackle Rashawn Slater, cornerback J.C. Jackson and wide receiver Mike Williams were among the starters who missed time due to injury.

When healthy, the Chargers could have a high-octane passing game, which excites Telesco.

“So he’s with us, and between him and Mike Williams and Josh Palmer, we think that’s a great three receivers for our quarterback,” Telesco said. “We got Austin Ekeler at running back. We have an offensive line that can protect. So those are key weapons we need for our quarterback. We’re thrilled with Keenan.”

The Chargers went 10-7 last season, good for second in the AFC West.

