Our country will host the JCI Americas Area conference, an event that will take place in the city of Santa Marta, where more thanTo create sustainable impact, delegates will participate in sessions and workshops addressing the region’s biggest challenges including entrepreneurship and innovation while providing inspiration to lead transformation.

The event will take place at the Irotama Resort hotel, the attendance of around 500 young people between the ages of 18 and 40 from various countries is expected, such as: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Canada, United States, Dutch Caribbean, (Aruba, Curasao and St. Maarten) Ecuador, Haiti, Honduras, Indonesia, Iceland, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic Suriname, Uruguay, USA, Venezuela and West Indies (Netherlands Antilles) . . . .

The profile of the attendees is, CEOs, General Managers, Managing Partners, Commercial Managers, Planning, Business Development, Social Entrepreneurs and Specialized Middle Managers and the participating economic sectors are: legal services, business consulting, electronic commerce, finance, social entrepreneurship and education.

This February 23, the International Junior Chamber Santa Marta Chapter received the visit of the JCI Conference of America Inspection 2023by international officials Bolivar Batista Taveras JCI Executive Vice President, Dominicanwas born in Santo Domingo on November 19, 1988, has the Degrees in Business Administration and Financial Management and Audit, also with a master’s degree in Political and Business Communication, is studying a master’s degree in Financial Engineering. He is the Financial Director of Edesur Dominicana.

He has participated in 7 Conferences of the Americas, St. Louis 2013, Bolivia 2015, Dominican Republic 2017, Miami 2018, Argentina 2019, JCI Virtual Conference 2020, JCI Virtual Conference 2021, Curaçao 2022, 1 Asia and Pacific Conference JEJU 2019, the official Jaime Torales Director of Growth and Development for America was also present, who is a highly qualified professional with experience in working with international organizations, national governments and donor agencies with a particular focus on Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). Competent in project management, political analysis and consultancy involving different sectors such as human rights, sustainable development, transparency and accountability, information and communications technology (ICT), democracy and governance. Effective communicator with strong writing and analytical skills, emphasizing intercultural communication and academic prowess.

The balance of the visit was positive because the spaces visited by the officials showed the culturehistory and Samarian idiosyncrasy, as well as the natural landscapes of Santa Marta that captivated them and stated that it will be the best Area Conference of the Americas to be held, since it will not only enjoy excellent training spaces, but also for locals and visitors to enjoy of the most beautiful bay in America.



About Junior Chamber International – JCI



The International Junior Chamber – JCI is a network made up of more than 180,000 young people Volunteers from all sectors of society in more than 100 countries around the world, these young people are committed to leading the positive changes that their societies require, while developing their skills and talents to face the challenges of the future.

In Colombia it has been present since 1956 developing projects in four areas of opportunity, i) Business and entrepreneurship, ii) Personal and professional development, iii) International cooperation and iv) Community action, currently it has more than 300 young people linked in 11 cities of Colombia.