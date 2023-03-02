Home News Communication on the disservice related to some mailboxes
News

Communication on the disservice related to some mailboxes

Communication on the disservice related to some mailboxes

With reference to the disservice that occurred in recent days relating to the e-mail boxes of some providers, we inform you that, pursuant to current regulations, the Agency for Digital Italy supervises exclusively the operators of Certified Electronic Mail (PEC) accredited.

The Agency has therefore launched an investigation to verify whether there have been disservices for the PEC domains referable to the reported suppliers.

On the other hand, there is no regulation or supervisory activity by AgID on Ordinary Electronic Mail (PEO) services.

