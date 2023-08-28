“We’re serious now”

Martin “Doktor Rentz” Vandreier, Björn “Björn Beton” Warns and Boris “König Boris” Lauterbach from the Hamburg hip-hop “Fettes Brot” Photo: picture alliance

From BZ/dpa

For three decades, the sounds and German chants of Fettes Brot echoed through children’s rooms, clubs and arenas. But now the three Hamburg boys are pulling the plug. Fatty bread is history. However, the trio could imagine an exception.

After 31 years, the Hamburg hip-hop trio Fettes Brot is taking early retirement and the band wants to stay that way – for the most part. “We are serious now and look forward to the time without fat bread.

Nevertheless, we cannot rule out that at some point the time will come when we will be on stage together again – even if it is for grandpa’s 80th birthday,” said Martin Vandreier, alias Dokter Renz (49), of the German Press Agency in Hamburg.

It’s exciting to see how the band has evolved over time. “We have developed more skills, more subtleties in dealing with our talent. But at the same time it’s really hard to recreate the kind of energy that was on the first record. That was just that youthful power and fearlessness that we had.”

Fettes Brot will be giving their farewell concerts on September 1st and 2nd in front of around 25,000 people on Hamburg’s trotting course in Bahrenfeld. Before that they play two club concerts in the Hamburger Markthalle.

Fettes Brot are known for German rap catchy tunes such as “Nordisch By Nature”, “Jein”, “Emanuela”, “On Days Like These” and “Gay Girls” and have also become a cult for many.

Topics: German celebrities Fettes Brot Hamburg culture and people

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

