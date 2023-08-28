Tongyeong City, Ministry of Public Administration and Security ‘Waterworks Public Enterprise Management Evaluation’ selected as an excellent institution :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[통영=뉴시스] Reporter Shin Jeong-cheol = Tongyeong-si, Gyeongsangnam-do announced on the 28th that it was selected as an excellent institution by receiving good reviews in 18 detailed indicators in 7 areas, including customer satisfaction, in the 2023 local public enterprise management evaluation waterworks sector hosted by the Ministry of Public Administration and Security. The photo is a view of Tongyeong City Hall. (Photo = Newsis DB).2023.08.28. sin@newsis.com

[통영=뉴시스] Reporter Shin Jeong-cheol = Gyeongnam Tongyeong-si (Mayor Cheon Young-ki) was selected as an ‘excellent institution (grade B)’ in the 2023 local public enterprise management evaluation waterworks sector hosted by the Ministry of Public Administration and Security.

According to the city of Tongyeong on the 28th, the local public enterprise management evaluation, which is conducted every other year, is a system that evaluates two areas of business management and business performance targeting 279 nationwide. ~ E) is a method of granting.

In this evaluation, Tongyeong City achieved a splendid achievement of being selected as an excellent institution by receiving good evaluations in 18 detailed indicators in 7 areas, including leadership and management system, major business activities, management efficiency performance, and customer satisfaction.

Tongyeong City promoted ▲local waterworks operation efficiency project ▲development of drinking water sources in island areas such as Yokjido district ▲development of water for living in rural areas ▲smart waterworks pipe network management construction project, etc.

An official from Tongyeong said, “Tongyeong is an area with the second largest number of islands in the country, and due to the nature of the city, it does not have its own water source, so we are preparing water supply measures that rely on regional waterworks. We will do our best to supply reliable and drinkable water.”

