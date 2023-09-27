Home » What are mixed entities and how can they affect tourism?
by admin
In the world, millions of people travel every day to visit different tourist destinations. In recent times, the term “Ente Mix” has gained notoriety in the sector, for being one of the methods to attract more tourists. To talk about this topic, Channel E contacted the director of turismocero.com, Leandro Peres Lerea who stated that, “The mixed entity is a coordinated issue between the private and public sectors, created under a law in such a way that public policies and the investment of money from that budget are decided at the same time as what is put to a vote.”.

Mixed entities and Secretary of Tourism

According to Peres LereaIn the mixed entity there is a table, unions, universities and business chambers to jointly generate public policies. “These ideas emerge from the agreed question of what is needed, what has been done, and they give it continuity.”he added.

The Ministry of the Secretariat also exists for its functions, but what has to do with promotion, development, application of new laws and the coordinated search for funds through the search for joint promotion is done through that table.”explained the interviewee.

Economic running

With respect to operation, in a context of super inflation and other complexities inherent to the economy, Peres Lerea expressed: “It works very well because the places where there are mixed entities is because there is a much more interesting policy or much more focused on developing tourism.”.

When asked about the qualities of this table, Peres Lerea He explained that visits by journalists or travel agencies are coordinated so that they become familiar with the destination and that begins to generate a virtuous circle.

Finally, he expressed: “The development of the industry in the place that implemented the mixed entity has a much greater leap in quality than where there is none.”.

