News

Arrival of Iran LPG to Pakistan via Russia

Arrival of Iran LPG to Pakistan via Russia

Russia has sent a shipment of 100,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Pakistan by road through Iran in connection with energy supply.

A post by the Russian Embassy in Islamabad on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night said: ‘The first batch of 100,000 metric tonnes of LPG was delivered to Pakistan through Iran’s Sarkhas Special Economic Zone. Is.’

The embassy added that consultations are ongoing between the two countries regarding the second shipment.

In June this year also, a consignment of LPG reached Pakistan through Torkham border from Russia via Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

Earlier, Pakistan had also imported crude oil from Russia at ‘concessional’ rates, with its first cargo ship carrying 45,000 MT of crude oil anchored at Karachi port on June 11.

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had described the arrival of oil from Russia as a ‘transformational day’ for the nation and it was hoped that the purchase of crude oil at discounted prices would ease the balance of payments crisis and foreign exchange. Pakistan’s economy suffering from lack of reserves will get support.

Similarly, the second ship of Russia, containing about 55,000 tons of oil, reached Karachi at the end of June.

Pakistan had booked an order of 75 thousand metric tons of crude oil from Russia at the end of April.

See also  Jíbara captured in Yopal in raid – news

According to sources, Russia has set a ceiling of $60 per barrel on the price of oil.

However, Minister of State for Petroleum Mossadegh Malik told Independent Urdu that “according to the agreement, Russia and Pakistan are bound to keep the price of oil secret.”

Pakistan plans to import about 20 percent of its crude oil from Russia at subsidized rates to meet its growing energy demand.

According to data compiled by the Petroleum Club of Pakistan, Pakistan’s annual LPG consumption is around 4,600 metric tonnes, while domestically produced LPG meets around 43% of Pakistan’s requirement.

