Through social networks, a tourist guide denounced alleged irregularities in the collection of liquor and food requested by a group of tourists in the department of Bolívar.

In light of this complaint, the authorities announced that they had launched an investigation into this action.

According to the complainant, a group of foreignwho were visiting the island of Cholón, were about to be scammed by merchants in the area.

The foreigners, a group of North Americans, were close to $3 million, said the guide, who reported that they tried to charge them to the table where they ate.

To corroborate her complaint, the young guide who accompanied the visitors published an image of a page from a notebook with the prices charged to the group of Americans.

According to this account, the foreigners had consumed, among other things, fish, beers, pineapple, and some cigarettes, which appeared at exorbitant prices.

Given the high costs, the guide requested the rectification of the account, which took about 30 minutes to bring it back.

The check

In the account, tourists were charged a total of two million 300 thousand pesos for food such as mojarra, which according to the complainant appeared in the collection account as a red snapper that cost $805,000.

Likewise, a chicken appears for $270,000, a pack of cigarettes for $200,000, and a soft drink for $100,000.

According to the guide, they even wanted to charge him for the table they used and for a massage for one of the clients.

After the claim, the complaint says, they paid only one million 320 thousand pesos, almost half of what they were being charged.

Faced with situations like this, which have already been reported on many occasions, the authorities have service points that invite visitors to ask prices before consuming and, in the event of an incident, report to the line 315 694 2466.

Photo: Cartagena City Hall

